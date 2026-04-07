The Montreal Canadiens (45-22-10) will face the Florida Panthers (37-37-3) on Tuesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 pm ET.

This will be the third and final time these teams meet this year, with the Canadiens currently holding a 2-0 edge in games won. They beat the Panthers 3-2 in late December, as well as 6-2 in early January, however, it should be noted that veteran netminder Samuel Montembeault started both games.

He’s no longer considered a starter in Montreal, having been usurped by the much more encouraging play of rookie netminders Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes.

Seeing as Fowler started Sunday night’s game versus the New Jersey Devils, we’re expecting to see his counterpart face the Panthers on Tuesday night.

Dobes, 24, is in the midst of a five-game winning streak, with his last loss coming on March 19, versus the Detroit Red Wings. It’s also worth noting he’s stopped 171 of the 179 shots sent his way in the last five games.

As for the Panthers, they’ll have to do without Matthew Tkachuk, who will be with his wife as they await the birth of their child.

Lineup Changes

There’s a chance we’ll see some significant lineup changes for the Canadiens, as both Kirby Dach and Alexandre Texier are very close to a return to play. According to Anthony Martineau, they will be in uniform, which would force head coach Martin St-Louis to make a few important roster decisions prior to puck drop.

On me dit que Texier et Dach reviendront bel et bien au jeu ce soir.



J’entends aussi qu’il faut s’attendre à du mouvement significatif sur les trios 2-3-4.



Ce que je vous dis est la réalité à 12h08.



Évidemment, personne n’est à l’abri d’un changement d’ici le match.… pic.twitter.com/asvp7xEH7G — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 7, 2026

Dach had played on the first line for a spell, but it’s unlikely that St-Louis would want to rip apart one of the best trios in the NHL, again. There is a legitimate possibility he will place Dach on the second line, though it remains to be seen whether it would be on the wing or at centre.

If St-Louis wants to use Dach as a winger, there’s a chance Alex Newhook could be demoted from the second line, though that would be a difficult decision to accept given that he’s played quite well since recovering from his ankle injury.

As for Texier, if he plays, he’s likely to slot into a bottom-six role, with Joe Veleno and Brendan Gallagher serving as the players who would probably make way for his presence.

Ideally, the Zach Bolduc and Jake Evans duo remains intact, as it’s been one of Montreal’s best combinations during their push for the playoffs.

We will update the projected Canadiens lineup with new information as it becomes available.

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lineup

Cole Caufield – Nick Suzuki – Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook* – Oliver Kapanen – Ivan Demidov

Zach Bolduc – Jake Evans – Josh Anderson

Joe Veleno* – Phillip Danault – Brendan Gallagher*

Mike Matheson – Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle – Arber Xhekaj

Jakub Dobes

Florida Panthers Projected Lineup

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk*

Mackie Samoskevich – Eetu Luostarinen – A.J. Greer

Noah Gregor – Tomas Nosek – Jesper Boqvist

Cole Reinhardt – Luke Kunin – Cole Schwindt

Gustav Forsling – Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango – Mike Benning

Tobias Bjornfot – Mikulas Hovorka

Daniil Tarasov

How To Watch The Habs Vs. The Panthers

The Montreal Canadiens versus the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, will be aired on TSN2 and RDS. An instant recap complete with highlights will be available on Sportsnaut as soon as the final whistle blows.