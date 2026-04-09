The Montreal Canadiens (46-22-10) will face the Tampa Bay Lightning (48-24-6) on Thursday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 pm ET.

It’s a battle of two teams aiming to finish first in the Atlantic Division, though it should be noted the Buffalo Sabres are currently the top team, with 104 points. Both the Habs and the Lightning have 102 points, but with fewer regulation wins than the Sabres, which is the first standings tiebreaker.

Regardless of the details, it’s fair to say Thursday’s match-up will be very important beyond the divisional standings.

If the 2026 NHL Playoffs got underway today, the Canadiens would face the Lightning in the first round, seeing as they’re currently the second and third-placed teams in the Atlantic Division.

In other words, even though both teams have already qualified for the playoffs, and the final games in the regular season can lead to a downtick in effort and passion, we’re expecting the Lightning and the Canadiens to come out swinging on Thursday night.

To add to the intensity mix, this is the second time the teams will face each other in a little over a week. The Habs emerged with a 4-1 win versus the Lighting on March 31.

Lineup Changes

Joe Veleno is expected to return to the lineup, taking Zachary Bolduc’s spot on the third line.

The starting goalie has not been announced, but all signs point to Jakub Dobes serving as Montreal’s netminder versus the Lightning. Dobes has won six straight games, with his last loss occurring on March 19, against the Detroit Red Wings.

It should be noted that Dobes now has a save percentage above .900, which is rather difficult to do when suiting up for the Habs. Despite their improved results this season, the Canadiens still allow their opponents to take a bevy of high-danger chances every game, a situation they’ll need to address before the playoffs get going in roughly two weeks.

As for Kaiden Guhle, he did skate at practice, but the Canadiens are holding their cards close to their chest down the final stretch of the regular season, which means we’ll have to wait for the pregame warm-up to confirm whether Guhle will be in uniform. If he’s unavailable, smooth-skating defenceman Adam Engstrom is expected to once again feature on the third pairing, alongside Arber Xhekaj.

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lineup

Cole Caufield – Nick Suzuki – Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook* – Oliver Kapanen – Ivan Demidov

Joe Veleno – Jake Evans – Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson – Phillip Danault – Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson – Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble- Lane Hutson

Adam Engstrom* – Arber Xhekaj

Jakub Dobes

Tampa Bay Lightning Projected Lineup

Gage Goncalves – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel – Nick Paul – Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons – Yanni Gourde – Conor Geekie

Jakob Pelletier – Scott Sabourin – Corey Perry

J.J. Moser – Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg – Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

How To Watch The Habs Vs. The Lightning

The Montreal Canadiens versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, Thursday, April 9, 2026, will be aired on TSN2 and RDS. An instant recap complete with highlights will be available on Sportsnaut as soon as