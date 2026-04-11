The Montreal Canadiens (47-22-10) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (39-18-2) on Saturday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 pm ET.

This will be the final home game of the season for the Habs, and they will be facing an opponent that is desperately clinging onto the idea that the playoffs are still a legitimate possibility.

While the Canadiens have already clinched their ticket to springtime hockey, the Blue Jackets are currently four points behind the Ottawa Senators for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, with just three games left to play. They’re also behind the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders, which is why their playoff odds stand at just 14%.

With that in mind, expect Saturday’s game to include all the usual shenanigans, not to mention a heightened dose of intensity from the Blue Jackets.

And though the Canadiens no longer have to worry about qualifying, they can still surpass the Buffalo Sabres for first place in the Atlantic Division. To do so, they’ll likely need to win at least two of the three remaining games, while hoping the Sabres drop their final match ups.

It’s a long shot, but not out of the realm of possible, which suggests the Canadiens will also be eager to emerge with a victory, just as they did when they beat the Blue Jackets 2-1 on March 26.

It should also be noted that captain Nick Suzuki will take centre stage in the final games of the year, now that both his linemates have reached impressive goal marks. Cole Caufield scored his 50th goal of the season on Thursday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, while Juraj Slafkovsky secured the win with his 30th goal of the year. As per tradition, Suzuki assisted on both plays, which means he is now just two points shy of 100.

He’s also the highest scoring captain in Canadiens history, yet another feather in his cap.

Lineup Changes

Seeing as the Canadiens will face the New York Islanders on Sunday, both Jakub Dobes Jacob Fowler will start a game this weekend. Dobes will likely face the Blue Jackets, with Samuel Montembeault serving as his backup, while Fowler prepares to start against the Islanders.

Update: Dobes is confirmed to be Montreal’s starter.

As for the rest of the lineup, we’ll have to wait for the pregame warm-up to confirm any potential changes by head coach Martin St-Louis.

Kaiden Guhle skated on Saturday morning, but there are decent odds he will once again miss the game with the nagging injury that prevented him from playing versus the Islanders, allowing rookie Adam Engstrom to feature in his 14th NHL game.

It’s far from an ideal situation, but with both Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj in the lineup, the Canadiens should be able to respond to the heightened level of intensity expected from the Blue Jackets.

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lineup

Cole Caufield – Nick Suzuki – Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Texier – Oliver Kapanen – Ivan Demidov

Alex Newhook – Phillip Danault – Kirby Dach

Joe Veleno – Jake Evans – Josh Anderson

Mike Matheson – Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble- Lane Hutson

Adam Engstrom* – Arber Xhekaj

Jakub Dobes

Columbus Blue Jackets Projected Lineup

Cole Sillinger – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko – Charlie Coyle – Conor Garland

Mason Marchment – Boone Jenner – Danton Heinen

Isac Lundestrom – Sean Monahan – Miles Wood

Zach Werenski – Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov – Denton Mateychuk

Egor Zamula – Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

How To Watch The Habs Vs. The Blue Jackets

The Montreal Canadiens versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, April 11, 2026, will be aired on TSN2 and RDS. An instant recap complete with highlights will be available on Sportsnaut as soon as the final whistle blows.