Here are the Montreal Canadiens news items, stories, and content you may have missed on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens News

There’s no doubt Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki have played important roles in Montreal’s seven-game winning streak, but the greatest positive impact has come from their rookie netminders: Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler. [The Most Important Number Powering Canadiens Win Streak]

Sure, most statistics relating to Caufield’s excellent season are impressive, but it should be noted he’s yet to score a particular type of goal this season. Despite scoring 49 times, Caufield is yet to register an empty-net goal this year, a testament to his affinity for scoring crucial goals for the Canadiens.

Cole Caufield through 74 games this season:



49 goals (2nd)

39 even-strength goals (T-1st)

5 overtime goals (1st)

12 game-winning goals (1st) pic.twitter.com/DEwEHquG4F — NHL (@NHL) April 3, 2026

Lost in all the excitement, Caufield may love playing hockey more than any other NHL player, and that includes Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov. He also has fun out there, a rather important factor that many veterans tend to ignore.

C’est en forgeant qu’on devient forgeron



Practice truly does make perfect#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ILgblc3qFX — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 3, 2026

Don’t assume Caufield is a one-trick pony. While it’s true he’s at his best in the offensive zone, his defensive rating is also elite. It’s the perfect evidence to support the argument that a good offence is the best defence.

Neither Kaiden Guhle nor Phillip Danault were present at practice on Friday, with both players listed as taking a therapy day.

L'attaquant Phillip Danault et le défenseur Kaiden Guhle ne participeront pas à l'entraînement d'aujourd'hui (journée de traitements).



Forward Phillip Danault and defenseman Kaiden Guhle will not participate in today's practice (therapy day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 3, 2026

Sportsnaut Network

Gary Bettman appears to be sticking around as NHL commissioner for at least the next two seasons, despite speculation from general managers across the league. [NHL]

Will the league ever return to Arizona? Based on one NHL insider, that should be the expectation. TSN’s Darren Dreger joined Barn Burner and discussed the possibility of the NHL returning to Arizona, According to Dreger, the sport will eventually find its way back to the desert. [NHL]

The New Jersey Devils offence is so hot at home they can make a potential Vezina Trophy finalist look like a sieve. The Devils scored six times on 28 shots against Logan Thompson and routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 for their seventh straight win at Prudential Center. [New Jersey Devils]