Here are the Montreal Canadiens news items, stories, and content you may have missed on Monday.

Montreal Canadiens News

While most of the praise for Montreal’s impressive stretch of wins was given to the first line, or the rookie netminders, it should be noted that one of the best duos from a statistical standpoint was none other than Jake Evans and Zachary Bolduc. [Canadiens Unsung Heroes Are Making A Difference]

Even though the NHL Trade Deadline has long come and gone, the Matthew Knies trade chatter persists. According to Nick Kypreos, one of the main reasons a deal did not go through is that Knies’ name was only thrown into the mix in the later stages of any potential trade discussion.

Nick Kypreos: Re Matthew Knies: A big issue for teams suspected to have been involved…including Montreal and Chicago, was how late the possibility was raised. Toronto caught teams off guard with the idea; were unprepared to make a deal of that magnitude – Sportsnet (4/3) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 6, 2026

Captain Nick Suzuki insisted the Canadiens were not forcing any plays while attempting to set up Cole Caufield for his 50th goal. With all due respect to Suzuki, which is a lot, I’d suggest he’s doing his job as captain by protecting his teammates, because it genuinely felt like the Canadiens were forcing passes ad nauseam on Sunday night.

Habs captain Nick Suzuki tonight when asked if there’s “too much emphasis” on getting Cole Caufield his 50th goal:



“I don’t think so. I mean, he’s finding good spots. We always try to look for him, he’s a great goalscorer. He hit a lot of chances tonight, it just didn’t go in. I… pic.twitter.com/ORx5dNRGPP — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 6, 2026

Even though most assume Matthew Schaefer will win the Calder Trophy, it seems that most around the NHL have undersold Ivan Demidov’s first year in the NHL. He’s doing great, all things considered.

Sportsnaut Network

After a failed season in 2025-26, the New Jersey Devils have fired general manager Tom Fitzgerald. Managing Partner David Blitzer made the decision after a conversation with the now former Devils GM. [New Jersey Devils]

Pete DeBoer was sitting at his home in Las Vegas on Saturday night when Mathieu Darche called him about the New York Islanders’ head coaching role. [New York Islanders]

Auston Matthews‘ future with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been in the headlines. The Maple Leafs missed the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the direction of the franchise will ultimately decide if Matthews requests a trade or stays. [Toronto Maple Leafs]