NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres
Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The Montreal Canadiens were in Buffalo on Saturday night, looking to extend their winning streak to three games while facing a very solid Sabres squad.

It was a hard-fought game between two teams on the rise that saw the Canadiens emerge with a 4-2 win.

Jakub Dobes, who hasn’t lost in regulation since December 9, stopped 38 of the 40 shots sent his way to secure the victory.

Let’s dive into the highlights!

Quick Play Offence

If there’s one obvious criticism of Montreal’s powerplay prowess, it’s that they have a habit of overpassing at times.

To be more accurate, they generate more passes than every hall monitor in the school history, combined.

At times, they tend to take a lackadaisical approach while stringing three hundred and forty-seven passes in a row, but that simply won’t work against a team such as the Sabres, which takes a more aggressive approach on the penalty kill than most clubs.

Fortunately for the Canadiens, quick, crisp passing was on the menu in the first period, leading to Juraj Slafkovsky‘s 21st goal of the season, a new career high for the 21-year-old Slovak.

Consistently Undisciplined

The Sabres are a very difficult stylistic matchup for the Habs. They’re a little faster, which means Montreal can’t impose their style of play, which uses speed through the neutral zone to generate controlled entries.

Buffalo shuts down the skating lanes, which leads to a bogged-down mix of low-quality chances for their opponents.

For example, they only allowed the Habs to create four high-danger chances at 5v5 after 40 minutes, while they generated 11 of their own.

However, the Canadiens could do themselves a favour by implementing some semblance of discipline to their game plan, rather than playing as if they’re raiding Spanish ships as part of Edward Teach’s crew.

On Saturday, Lane Hutson stood out as one of the most undisciplined players, but it’s clearly a team-wide issue that has plagued the organization for several seasons.

With that in mind, the Sabres built a 2-1 lead via, believe it or not, the powerplay.

Without trying to take the credit away from the Sabres, you could argue the Canadiens offered a chaotic defensive setup, to say the least.

It’s What He Does Best

In his first few seasons in the league, Cole Caufield essentially scored the majority of his goals by beating the goaltenders with clean shots from some distance.

He still does that, at times, but he’s also expanded his goal-scoring repertoire significantly, including short-side stuffs, wraparounds, rebounds, and as we saw on Saturday, tips.

Caufield’s 31st goal of the year tied the game at 2-2, with Noah Dobson and Lane Hutson providing the assists.

Caufield took it one step further in the third period, scoring his 32nd goal of the year after a solid forecheck by Kirby Dach, and yet another smart assist from Nick Suzuki.

The goal gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead with roughly 10 minutes left in regulation.

The Montreal Canadiens are back in action on Monday, facing the Wild in Minnesota. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm ET.

All Montreal Canadiens statistics are 5v5 unless otherwise noted, via Natural Stat Trick.

avatar
By Marc Dumont
Marc has been covering the Habs for over a decade. He previously worked for Journal Metro, The Athletic, The ... More about Marc Dumont

Tap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on GoogleTap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on Google

Got a story or tip for us?

Email Us

Sportsnaut: Daily coverage, sharp analysis, and rankings across every major sport. Where fans come first.

Follow us for breaking news and latest updates at Sportsnaut

Writer Opportunities Privacy Policy
© 2026 Sportsnaut