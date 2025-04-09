NHL power rankings: Canadiens surge, Atlantic race heats up as regular season winds down

Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 NHL regular season is coming to a close in a week. Several teams clinched playoff berths over the past week, and more were eliminated from playoff contention. Of course, the main NHL story was Alex Ovechkin scoring his 895th career goal to pass Wayne Gretzky for most all-time in NHL history. Still, there are plenty of teams fighting for a chance to compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with a couple of key wild card and divisional races to keep an eye on. In the East, the Montreal Canadiens strengthened their hold on the second wild card with a six-game winning streak. In the Atlantic Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning are separated by just two points for first place. Out West, the St. Louis Blues win streak ended at 12 games, while the Calgary Flames are trying to chase down the Minnesota Wild for the final wild-card spot. Ten teams have clinched a playoff berth to this point, meaning there's still plenty of important hockey left to be played. With many of the matchups and even playoff-clinching games likely to be decided in games 81 and 82 of the regular season. That said, here are Sportsnaut's latest NHL power rankings:

32. San Jose Sharks (20-47-10) – Eliminated

The San Jose Sharks losing ways continued, with a winless 0-3-1 week. They have just 50 points on the season and are headed for a top selection in this years draft. The Sharks are now on a six-game losing streak (0-5-1). Thankfully, there’s only five games left in their season before they can turn the page and look ahead to next year when they should have another talented young player on board.

31. Chicago Blackhawks (22-46-10) – Eliminated

The Chicago Blackhawks broke their five-game losing streak with a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, but then lost to those same Penguins 5-0. They still remain 31st in the League, only four points ahead of the Sharks. They’ll look to add a top-three pick in the draft to play alongside Connor Bedard and the rest of this rebuilding Blackhawks. Chicago has four games remaining in the regular season.

30. Nashville Predators (28-42-8) – Eliminated

The Nashville Predators losing streak continued on last week and reached six games before an overtime win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday. They gave up eight goals to the Columbus Blue Jackets in an 8-4 loss and scored two or fewer goals in five of their past seven games (1-6-0). It’s been a disappointing season in Nashville given the talent they added in the offseason, but just five games separate them from a much-needed reset in the offseason, as well as a high draft pick.

29. Philadelphia Flyers (31-37-9) – Eliminated

Things went well for the Philadelphia Flyers immediately after firing coach John Torterella, winning three straight games. However, they played just one game last week and lost, and a few teams leaped ahead of them in the rankings. They’ve now been eliminated from playoff contention, and are looking ahead to next season where they can build off players like rookie Matvei Michkov, who seems to have benefitted the most from the firing of Torterella.

28. Boston Bruins (32-38-9) – Eliminated

The Boston Bruins incredible tank has continued, though they did break their season-long losing streak at 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. They followed it up with a 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres before taking down the New Jersey Devils 7-2, making it a 2-10-1 record in their past 13 games. It’s pretty remarkable how far the Bruins fell in such a short span of time. Fighting for a playoff spot two months ago, they’re now in the bottom five of the entire NHL and were eliminated from playoff contention.

27. Seattle Kraken (34-39-6) – Eliminated

The Seattle Kraken rise in the rankings after a 3-1-0 week. They took down the Vancouver Canucks, Sharks, and Los Angeles Kings and outscored those three 12-2 before dropping an ugly 7-1 decision to the Utah Hockey Club. Joey Daccord was outstanding in the three wins, but was pulled in the loss to Utah. While out of playoff contention, Utah still has played some solid hockey at times this season, and have plenty to look forward to. A top-10 draft pick should help as well.

26. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-35-12) – Eliminated

The Pittsburgh Penguins had another average week, posting a 2-1-1 record in four games. They’ve been eliminated from playoff contention, and are battling it out with the Flyers for last place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have just three games left on a season that they’d like to move on from. General manager Kyle Dubas will be looking ways to get the Penguins back into the playoffs while Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang still have some high-caliber hockey left in them.

25. Anaheim Ducks (34-35-8) – Eliminated

The Anaheim Ducks were just okay last week, posting a 2-2-0 record in four games. They clock in at spot 25 in our power rankings and are still in contention for a top-10 pick in the draft to bolster their prospect pipeline. The Ducks have five games remaining, four of which come against current playoff teams. So, it’s safe to say the Ducks will likely end up with a decent shot at things in the 2025 draft lottery.

24. Buffalo Sabres (35-36-6)

The Buffalo Sabres have continued to play good hockey, including a perfect 4-0-0 week when they defeated the Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, and Carolina Hurricanes. They’re 8-1-0 in their past nine, but it’s too little, too late. They were eliminated from playoff contention for the 14th straight season.

23. Columbus Blue Jackets (35-33-9)

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to fall closer and closer to NHL .500 after a 2-3-0 week saw their playoff hopes essentially crushed. They’re now 4-9-1 in their past 14 games after contending for a wild-card spot for the majority of the season. What started as a great run has turned into a disappointing end for the Blue Jakcets. They’ve got five games left in their season, including two matchups against the East-leading Washington Capitals, and are too far behind the Montreal Canadiens, who are locking down the second wild card in the East.

22. New York Islanders (34-32-11)

The Islanders wrapped up a 2-1-1 week but remain a long shot to make the playoffs. Goalie Ilya Sorokin and the Islanders allowed Alex Ovechkin to score his record-setting 895th goal, though they did win that game. Above all else, they’ve had another season where they’ve been just okay, which doesn’t help because they won’t make the playoffs and they won’t get a high draft pick. They’ve been stuck in this cycle for several years now as they’ll likely just miss out on a playoff berth.

21. Detroit Red Wings (36-34-7)

The Detroit Red Wings reinserted themselves into the mix by going 3-1-1 last week. But their big chance to get back into the playoff mix blew up Tuesday when the lost 4-1 to the Canadiens, the team they’re chasing in the race. The Red Wings are another team that was a playoff hopeful early on, but were not able to find enough consistency down the stretch to make it happen.

20. New York Rangers (36-34-7)

Is there a bigger disappointment in the NHL this season than the New York Rangers? They likely did themselves in by losing consecutive games to the New Jersey Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-0 and 5-1, respectively. They were contending with the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East, but now find themselves needing a miracle, eight points back with five games to play. It’s been an uninspiring stretch run to close out an uninspiring season on Broadway.

19. Utah Hockey Club (36-30-12)

The Utah Hockey Club had a better week with a 3-1-0 record, but still find themselves outside the mix for the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference race. Even though they had a convincing 7-1 victory over the Kraken, they’re likely going to be the next team eliminated from contention in the West. They’re just too far behind teams like the Blues, Flames and Wild, who are battling it out for the final wild-card spots.

18. Vancouver Canucks (36-29-13)

The Vancouver Canucks may have finally bowed out of the playoff race after a 2-3-0 week really hurt their chances. Even though they became the first team in NHL history to erase a three-goal deficit in the final minute of regulation, and then defeated the Dallas Stars 6-5 in overtime Tuesday, they sit at 85 points. It may be just too far out of reach of the Wild, who hold the second wild card spot in the West with 91. They’re not mathematically eliminated just yet, and their incredible comeback win over the Stars certainly helps their cause, but they’re a longshot to make the playoffs.

17. Montreal Canadiens (39-30-9)

The Montreal Canadiens have really solidified their hold on the second wild card in the Eastern Conference as they’ve now won six straight games. They have an eight-point lead on the Red Wings and Rangers, the only two teams with even a slight chance of catching them. More than likely though, they’ll secure that spot and match up against the Washington Capitals in the first round. No easy task, but the Canadiens have been red-hot as of late, and just signed 19-year-old rookie Ivan Demidov, who tore it up in the KHL this season.

16. Calgary Flames (37-27-13)

The Calgary Flames are still hanging around in the wild-card race out West, just four points back of the Wild. It’ll take a very strong finish to get over the line, including a crucial game against Minnesota on April 11, with a four point swing on the line.

15. New Jersey Devils (41-30-7)

The New Jersey Devils picked up their play last week, earning three wins, before dropping a brutal 7-2 decision to the Bruins. They’re now 4-2-0 in their past six games after a three-game skid, all without star forward Jack Hughes who is done for the season with an upper-body injury. They did receive word that injured defenseman Dougie Hamilton may return for the start of the postseason. The Devils are locked into third place in the Metropolitan Division, and will face off against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs.

14. Ottawa Senators (42-30-6) – X

The Ottawa Senators continue to impress since the 4 Nations break, racking up three more wins last week for a 3-2-0 record. They’re safely in the first wild card in the East, and just clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016-17. If they hold off the charging Canadiens for the top wild card, they Senators will draw the winner of the Atlantic Division, either the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, or Tampa Bay Lightning, who they just defeated 2-1 on Thursday. They won’t be a favorite to win in the playoffs, but they’ve been one of the better teams over the past several weeks, so don’t count the Senators out.

13. Minnesota Wild (42-29-7)

The Minnesota Wild are hanging onto the second wild card in the Western Conference, but the Flames are close behind and looking to chase them down. The Wild got a big win in overtime against the Dallas Stars, which ended a costly skid of four games (0-2-2). The Flames are four points back of the Wild, and will look to close that gap when the two teams face off on Friday. Minnesota has just four games remaining in the regular season, all against current non-playoff teams.

12. St Louis Blues (43-29-7)

The St. Louis Blues are the hottest team in the NHL since the 4 Nations Face-off, but finally saw their impressive win streak come to an end at 12 games. Losing to the Winnipeg Jets, currently atop the NHL standings, by a score of 3-1 is not all too bad, though. Their run has thrust them into the first wild card in the West, two points ahead of the Wild. They’ll likely end up a wild card, but are inching closer and closer to the Colorado Avalanche for third place in the Central Division, too.

11. Edmonton Oilers (44-28-5)

The Edmonton Oilers can’t catch a break when it comes to their superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl being healthy down the stretch. They’ve been able to manage, but have now lost two straight after a three-game winning streak. McDavid remains day to day, and hasn’t played since March 20 against Winnipeg. Draisaitl was sidelined on March 18, but returned for three games before being hurt once again. He’s been out since April 3.

10. Florida Panthers (45-29-4) – X

The Florida Panthers were starting to fade in the race for the Atlantic Division title, but just reinserted themselves into the conversation with a huge win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. After the four-point swing, the Panthers sit with 94 points, chasing the Lightning (96) and the Maple Leafs (98) for that top spot, and home-ice advantage in the first round.

9. Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6) – X

The Tampa Bay Lightning posted a 2-1-1 record last week, keeping pace with the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division. They’re just two points back, and face Toronto on Wednesday with a huge four-point swing on the line. Most recently, Tampa Bay easily took care of the Rangers, scoring three goals in a span of 1:45 in the first period. Nikita Kucherov is one point behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche for the NHL scoring lead with 115 points.

8. Carolina Hurricanes (46-27-4) – X

The Carolina Hurricanes are locked into second place in the Metropolitan Division, but they’ve now lost three straight games after they were blanked 3-0 by the Buffalo Sabres. No need to sound the alarms, but definitely worth dropping the Canes a few spots in our power rankings. They still will draw a favorable matchup against the Devils in the first round.

7. Los Angeles Kings (44-24-9) – X

The Los Angeles Kings saw their four-game win streak come to an end on Monday, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken. Still, they’re 8-3-0 in their past 11 games, 13-4-0 in 17. They’ve clinched a playoff spot and will likely match up against the Oilers once again. Home ice will be huge in that series considering the Kings have a franchise-record 29 wins at Crytpo.com Arena this season.

6. Toronto Maple Leafs (47-26-4) – X

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a chance to widen their lead in the Atlantic Division, but lost a crucial game to the Florida Panthers. They’re now fending off both the Panthers and Lightning in a heated race in the division. It’ll come down to the wire to see not only who wins the division and the chance to play a wild-card team, but who gets home ice in the 2v3 matchup.

5. Colorado Avalanche (48-27-4) – X

The Colorado Avalanche remain one of the top teams in the West after a 3-1-0 week has them cruising toward the playoffs. They’re pretty locked in to third place in the Central Division as Dallas and Winnipeg are in a league of their own. The Avalanche are likely to draw Dallas in the opening round, which will make for an epic showdown early on in the postseason.

4. Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-9) – X

The Vegas Golden Knights officially clinched home-ice advantage in the opening round with a point in a shootout loss to the Avalanche in their most recent contest. With four games remaining, they have their sights set on clinching the Pacific Division next. Only the Kings have a chance to contest that spot as they have 97 points compared to Vegas’ 103. One bit of concern is Jack Eichel’s upper-body injury.

3. Dallas Stars (50-22-6) – X

After a seven-game win streak, the Dallas Stars have lost three straight (0-1-2), including that brutal meltdown and overtime defeat to the Canucks. Still, Dallas is locked into second place in the Central Division, and has four games left to chase down the Winnipeg Jets for that top spot. While it seems hard to fathom anyone catching the Jets, the Stars sit just four points back, and will play the Jets on Thursday with a huge four-point swing on the line.

2. Washington Capitals (49-19-9) – Clinched 1st Metropolitan Division

The Washington Capitals may be 2-4-1 in their past seven games, but not one person cares about that considering that Alex Ovechkin just became the all-time leading goal scorer in NHL history, passing The Great One, Wayne Gretzky. That, coupled with the Capitals clinching first place in the Metropolitan Division, has them feeling good. The Capitals are three points back of the Jets in the Presidents’ Trophy race, and have one game in hand.

1. Winnipeg Jets (53-21-4) – X

