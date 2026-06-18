John Carlson is heading to NHL free agency. Carlson will test the open market once NHL free agency begins on July 1, as reported by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun. The 36-year-old’s agent, Rick Curran, told LeBrun of his intentions to play in the East; however, how much will he make in free agency?

Carlson could have a two-year deal around $10 million per year, if not more, waiting for him in free agency, as reported by LeBrun. The Athletic insider also said Carlson will have interest from at least four to five teams in NHL free agency. There should be plenty of interest to raise the price.

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However, which teams would be the best potential fits for Carlson this summer?

Potential destinations for John Carlson in 2026 NHL free agency

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After the Washington Capitals traded Carlson at the 2026 NHL trade deadline, he returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Anaheim Ducks. However, the 36-year-old defenseman prefers to play close to home in the East, meaning he will be leaving the West Coast. So, which teams make the most sense for him?

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If the Tampa Bay Lightning lose Darren Raddysh to free agency, Carlson would be an amazing fit. The defenseman would replace Raddysh on the first line for one of the NHL’s best organizations. This would be a perfect win-now situation for Carlson moving forward.

The Florida Panthers would be another attractive destination. While Florida missed the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team will be rested for another run at a championship. Carlson would help fill a defensive need, becoming a premier defenseman alongside Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad.

Finally, what about the Pittsburgh Penguins? Carlson would join Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin after playing against them for almost two decades. It would be crazy to see Carlson, Crosby, and Malkin on the same team, but Pittsburgh could use some help after losing in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Carlson will have a big market in NHL free agency, and he should be able to pick his next team. However, if an organization wants to sign Carlson, it would likely come at least $10 million per year.

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