The Detroit Red Wings are navigating a difficult situation with Dylan Larkin. After Larkin requested a trade from Detroit, the organization is looking to find a package that fits a player of his caliber. However, the Red Wings might be facing some challenges, leading to a new report from an NHL insider.

If and when the Red Wings trade Larkin, it might have to include a third team to satisfy general manager Steve Yzerman, as reported by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun on Oilers Now. Yzerman has proven that he won’t relent in these types of situations, making a third team more likely in a trade.

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However, which organizations would make sense if Detroit can make it a two-team deal?

Potential two-team deals for Detroit Red Wings with Dylan Larkin

Apr 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates down the ice during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Countless three-team trades would make sense for Detroit, but the first agenda is finding one organization that gives everything it wants. Larkin is a first-line center who can elevate a contending team to a championship favorite. While the Minnesota Wild might be the favorite, other organizations have more assets.

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For example, the Anaheim Ducks and Utah Mammoth would have the resources to acquire Larkin without having to involve a third team. The Ducks have plenty of young players, such as Mason McTavish, who could appeal to Yzerman. Meanwhile, the Mammoth arguably have the best farm system in the NHL.

Utah could include Tij Iginla or Caleb Desnoyers as headliners in a Larkin deal. If the Mammoth are willing to use their prospects to acquire a win-now player, the Red Wings need to be convinced. More likely than not, Yzerman would want a package that helps Detroit make the playoffs during the 2026-27 NHL season.

However, there is no doubt that Detroit can acquire a really good package for Larkin containing top prospects and first-round picks. It is a tough line to balance, but Larkin has to approve any deal. If Utah, Anaheim, or another team doesn’t come to the table, an organization like Minnesota or the Florida Panthers could attempt a three-team trade.

Yzerman and the Red Wings front office don’t have to rush a Larkin deal. The main priority is getting this move correct. However, it may take more than just two teams to get it done.

Read More: Blockbuster Trade Incoming? What the Detroit Red Wings Should Do After Dylan Larkin’s Trade Request