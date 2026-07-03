Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars have been one of the top headlines of the 2026 NHL offseason. Robertson nixed a trade to the Seattle Kraken and has yet to sign an extension with Dallas. However, what is the latest on the 26-year-old wing’s future with the Stars? The saga may not be ending anytime soon.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman believes Robertson and Dallas will go to arbitration amid trade rumors, as written in his pre-NHL free agency article. If Robertson and the Stars go to arbitration, he would sign a one-year contract and become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

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However, what are the potential landing spots for Robertson if the Stars decide to trade him?

Potential trade destinations for Jason Robertson from the Dallas Stars

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Robertson won’t end up in Seattle; that is for sure. After the Stars and Kraken agreed to compensation, Robertson wasn’t able to finalize an extension. Now, with options dwindling, Robertson could face an arbitration meeting if nothing comes to fruition. Still, there are a few landing spots that make sense.

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The Detroit Red Wings might be the top destination for Robertson. The organization has the cap space needed to finalize a contract extension, and Dallas could acquire Dylan Larkin in a potential trade. Whether Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman is willing to pay the price tag for Robertson is uncertain.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks could also be a landing spot. Robertson would join Connor Bedard and Bowen Byram while earning a long-term contract extension. Bedard is a major draw for Robertson, but would he be willing to join one of the teams with the worst records in the NHL last season?

Finally, what about the Carolina Hurricanes? There would have to be players with salary on the move in the deal, giving Carolina the space needed to give Robertson an extension. Joining Carolina could make the Stanley Cup champions the favorites to repeat during the 2026-27 NHL season.

Robertson and Dallas have been in the headlines for several months, and it may not be ending anytime soon.

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