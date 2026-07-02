Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck has been involved in NHL trade rumors since the end of the regular season. Hellebuyck had one of his worst seasons behind a struggling Jets organization, and trade talks picked up during the 2026 NHL Draft. So, what is Hellebuyck’s most likely landing spot?

The “most likely scenario” is Winnipeg revisiting the Buffalo Sabres for a potential Hellebuyck trade, as reported by Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos. Winnipeg and Buffalo were talking about a potential trade on the first night of the 2026 NHL Draft, and the latter is still working hard to acquire him.

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However, what if Winnipeg and Buffalo don’t work out a deal for Hellebuyck?

Potential landing spots for Connor Hellebuyck outside of the Buffalo Sabres

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According to Kypreos, the Jets asked the Sabres for Zach Benson in a potential deal, but that trade idea went nowhere. There were talks about the fourth pick in the 2026 NHL Draft being moved for Hellebuyck, but that didn’t happen either. So, which other teams make sense for Hellebuyck?

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The Vegas Golden Knights could really use a goalie for the 2026-27 NHL season. After Carter Hart‘s struggles in the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals, Vegas could use an elite goalie to lead the way. Hellebuyck has done it in the past, and it would greatly increase the Knights’ chances of returning to the promised land.

What about the Detroit Red Wings? Hellebuyck is from Michigan and could be interested in returning home. The Red Wings are busy with Dylan Larkin‘s trade request, but the 33-year-old goalie would be a tremendous upgrade. However, would Detroit include John Gibson in a potential trade after signing Daniil Tarasov with other needs?

Finally, the Carolina Hurricanes could be the best landing spot for Hellebuyck. The Hurricanes lost Frederik Andersen to the Edmonton Oilers with Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov under contract. Hellebuyck would instantly become the starting goalie with Bussi as one of the NHL’s best backups.

Ultimately, the Sabres could land Hellebuyck in a potential trade, but several other teams make sense as well.

Read More: NHL Insider Drops Major Dylan Larkin Trade Update for the Detroit Red Wings