With the Vegas Golden Knights’ 3-2 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche last night, they now have full control of the Pacific Division.

Who would’ve thought that’d be something we’d be saying just weeks ago? Definitely not myself.

Not long ago, this felt like a team fighting just to stay afloat in a crowded Western Conference race. Now, they’re leading the charge in the Pacific. The Golden Knights seemed to have flipped the script at the perfect time, and much of that can be credited to new head coach John Tortorella, who’s 5-0-1 in Vegas.

With only two games left, the focus shifts from clinching to positioning. Holding onto the top spot won’t be easy, especially with the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks right on their heels, but the Golden Knights have put themselves in the driver’s seat after last nights win over Colorado.

Now, it’s about finishing the job and carrying this momentum into the postseason. Here’s a look at the Oilers and Ducks shows where things stand and what could unfold over the final handful of days.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers enter the final stretch of the season with everything still in front of them as the Pacific Division race tightens. The margin at the top is thin and every point down the stretch carries added weight.

After the Golden Knights picked up a 3–2 overtime win over the Avalanche last night, the pressure only increases for everyone still in the mix.

Date Opponent April 13 Colorado Avalanche @ Edmonton Oilers April 16 Vancouver Canucks @ Edmonton Oilers

And it’s safe to say we’re at the point in April where there’s no cushion left. The Oilers last won the Pacific Division during the 1986-87 season. It’s been awhile and they’ll look to hang another banner in the rafters in due time. Whether that’s this season or not, we will find out sooner or later.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks enter the final stretch with three games in five days that will close out a season still searching for direction, even as the postseason picture elsewhere continues to take shape. The Ducks haven’t reached the playoffs since the 2017-18 season.

Date Opponent April 12 Vancouver Canucks @ Anaheim Ducks April 14 Anaheim Ducks @ Minnesota Wild April 16 Anaheim Ducks @ Nashville Predators

After playing the Canucks tonight the Ducks hit the road for back-to-back games against Central Divison opponents in the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators.

The Los Angeles Kings sit with 87 points (Ducks currently sit at 89) so wins are needed and if they don’t secure at least four points (ballpark), they could miss the playoffs entirely. What the next couple of days does to the division, we will have to wait but it is likely to get mixed up quite a bit.

For the Golden Knights, however, they will need to try to close out the rest of the season at home against the Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken this week. They can clinch the Pacific Division if they win in any fashion tomorrow and get losses from the Ducks tonight and the Oilers tomorrow.