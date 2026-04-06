Evgeni Malkin‘s future with the Pittsburgh Penguins might be one of the biggest stories of the 2026 NHL offseason. Malkin, who has been with the Penguins since the 2006 NHL Draft, is scheduled to become a free agent. However, will the 39-year-old forward return to Pittsburgh?

Based on what he has been told, The Athletic’s Josh Yohe believes this is Malkin’s last season with the Penguins. Malkin is not a 100-point player anymore; however, he is capable of scoring at least 60 points per season. In fact, Makin has 59 points in 54 games during the 2025-26 season.

Yohe also believes that Penguins general manager and president Kyle Dubas will make a big swing in ths summer of 2026, citing the cap space, draft picks, and prospect pool. Still, Evgeni Malkin might not be in those plans for Pittsburgh, even if captain Sidney Crosby wants him to return next season.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion has been a major centerpiece of the Penguins over the last two decades, but this could be it for his time in Pittsburgh. After all, Malkin and the organization pushed their contract negotiations into the offseason, despite plans to discuss it during the Olympic break.

Malkin still wants to play in the NHL, so it doesn’t seem likely that he will retire from the sport. The 39-year-old forward should demand interest from contending teams as he pursues another Stanley Cup ring before his career is over. If the Penguins make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it could also increase his chances of returning.

For now, the Penguins forward hopes to win another Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh. If not, Malkin could be on a new team during the 2026-27 season.

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