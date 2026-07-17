Connor Hellebuyck is still a member of the Winnipeg Jets. While the 2026 NHL offseason has gone quiet, Hellebuyck continues to be in trade rumors, specifically with the Buffalo Sabres. So, what is the latest on a Hellebuyck trade to Buffalo? One NHL insider believes this is more than just Buffalo wanting the superstar goalie.

Hellebuyck wants to be traded to the Sabres, as reported by David Pagnotta on Hello Hockey. The 33-year-old goalie is from Michigan, but the draw of playing for a rising NHL organization is high. Buffalo could use an upgrade at goalie, and Hellebuyck would be an excellent addition to the team.

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However, what if the Sabres can’t complete a deal for Hellebuyck this offseason?

Potential trade destinations for Connor Hellebuyck outside of Buffalo Sabres

Apr 4, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Pagnotta, Hellebuyck wants to play for Buffalo during the 2026-27 NHL season. The 2026 Olympic gold medalist was linked to the Sabres during the NHL Draft, but nothing came to frution. So, what other teams make sense for Hellebuyck if Buffalo can’t close out the deal?

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The Vegas Golden Knights could use a new goalie for the 2026-27 NHL season. After Carter Hart‘s struggles in the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals, Vegas would use Hellebuyck as an elite goalie to lead the way. Hellebuyck has done it in the past, and it would greatly increase the Knights’ chances of returning to the Stanley Cup Finals next season.

What about the Detroit Red Wings? Hellebuyck is from Michigan and could be interested in returning home. The Red Wings are busy with Dylan Larkin‘s trade request and finding a new general manager, but the 33-year-old goalie would be a tremendous upgrade. However, would Detroit include John Gibson in a potential trade after signing Daniil Tarasov with other needs?

Finally, the Carolina Hurricanes could be the best landing spot for Hellebuyck outside of Buffalo. The Hurricanes lost Frederik Andersen to the Edmonton Oilers with Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov under contract. Hellebuyck would instantly become the starting goalie with Bussi as one of the NHL’s best backups.

Hellebuyck wants to play in Buffalo, but other teams could be enticing for the superstar goalie as well.

Read More: NHL Insider Drops Major Dylan Larkin Trade Update on Minnesota Wild