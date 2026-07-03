Connor Hellebuyck is one of the NHL’s best goaltenders, but his future with the Winnipeg Jets is up for debate. Hellebuyck has been in the middle of NHL trade rumors since the end of the season, and it picked up during the 2026 NHL Draft. Nothing came to fruition, but the Olympic Gold Medalist still could be one on the move.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman still believes the Jets will trade Hellebuyck this offseason, as he said on NHL Tonight on July 1. This comes after Winnipeg gave goaltender Stuart Skinner a two-year contract with a $3,750,000 cap hit per season. Skinner would give the Jets a good backup option if Hellebuyck is moved.

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However, which teams make sense if Hellebuyck is traded from the Jets this summer?

Potential trade destinations for Connor Hellebuyck from Winnipeg Jets

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The Jets are in a better position to trade Hellebuyck after signing Skinner from NHL free agency. Several teams would make sense as the 33-year-old goalie looks to compete for a Stanley Cup. So, which organizations would be great fits for Hellebuyck moving forward?

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The Buffalo Sabres are the top landing spot for Hellebuyck this summer. During the 2026 NHL Draft, Buffalo and Winnipeg were working on a trade that came close, as reported by Friedman. The Sabres still need an elite goaltender, and Hellebuyck would fit the organization moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings could be a dark horse. Hellebuyck is from Michigan and could desire to go home, pushing to end Detroit’s long playoff drought. The Red Wings recently signed Daniil Tarasov to a one-year contract, so there isn’t a long-term commitment at the goaltender position.

Finally, what about the Vegas Golden Knights? The Knights struggled with Carter Hart and Adin Hill in the Stanley Cup Finals, so Hellebuyck could take the team to the next level. The 33-year-old goaltender would immediately become the No. 1 option with Hart as his backup.

Hellebuyck is still on the trade market, and several teams would make sense for him.

Read More: NHL Insider Reveals Connor Hellebuyck’s Most Likely Landing Spot



