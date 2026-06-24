The NHL Entry Draft is just two days away, starting up on Friday, and I’m excited! I’ve covered a draft before, but this is my first time doing so here at Carolina Hockey Now. It’s always a blast learning about new players joining the organization, and I look forward to bringing that information to you! Be sure to follow along here at CHN for details and over on my X account for clips and such!

2008!

Players born in two-thousand-freakin'-eight will be drafted this weekend, y'all



If the NHL Entry Draft doesn't make you feel old, I don't know what will 😭#NHL #NHLDraft #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/VxrHSsgecy — Queen of the Puck (@rbarkleyhockey) June 24, 2026

Insider Suggests Wild Hellebuyck-to-Hurricanes Trade

Sometimes you open up your usual websites for hockey news, and you come across the craziest trade ideas from insiders. Now, I’m not one to gripe over trade projections or suggestions – I don’t particularly enjoy being critical, I prefer positive discussion much more – but sometimes you just gotta politely disagree with some.

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The trade pitch in particular that I am referring to involves the Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck and comes from Darren Dreger, who suggested trading Seth Jarvis for the 33-year-old goaltender.

…I know. It’s a wild one.

Now, don’t get me wrong, Hellebuyck is an incredible goalie and one of my favorite players to watch – anyone would be lucky to have him on their team – but the pitch just doesn’t vibe. Dreger referenced the lack of trade protection on Jarvis’ contract, as well as Winnipeg being his hometown, both of which are good points, but I just don’t see the Hurricanes giving up a young star – their leading goalscorer – for any deal in the near future.

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It makes ESPN’s recent trade theory, which suggested draft capital, Alexander Nikishin, and Bradly Nadeau for the Jets’ goalie, seem more likely.

The dust has settled and the confetti has been swept, but the Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Celebration is getting another mention here at CHN. It was recently announced that an estimated 150,000 people attended Saturday’s parade and rally, however, an update released this week by Raleigh Police upped it to over 180,000 attendants. Wowza!

It surpassed the 2006 crowd of 30,000 and exceeded the expectation of 100,000 celebration goers. Per a July 2025 census, the estimated population of Raleigh is 506,306. While out-of-town visitors likely skewed things, 35.5% of that number participated.

It (unofficially) set the record for the largest single-day turnout in Raleigh’s history.

Stanley Cup Tracker: Hurricanes in the House

Tuesday, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, and head coach Rod Brind’Amour took a trip with the Stanley Cup to N.C.’s State House, and Brind’Amour even took the floor to deliver a speech to lawmakers. Brind’Amour admitted he wasn’t prepared to speak, but he ‘winged it’ and gave a pretty dang good call for unity. You can watch the speech here!

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour addressed lawmakers on the North Carolina House floor this afternoon, encouraging them to come together the same way sports fans do. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/xzRfIB2ado — Nick Craig (@nicholasmcraig) June 23, 2026

The Cup also made a trip to Raleigh’s Fire Station One.

Another Hall of Fame class, Another Snub for Brind’Amour

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced their class of 2026 on Monday afternoon, featuring Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, Cindy Curley, and Brian Burke. However, the snub of Brind’Amour, once again, became a talking point through the hockey world.

Something a few folks have mentioned is that his role as a coach makes him ineligible, but that isn’t the case. The HHOF’s rules state that players – which he would most likely be inducted as – must have been retired for at least three seasons, while in the cases of builders, they can be selected even while active. There is no red tape barring him from the Hall, it’s just the usual HHOF shenanigans.

NHL News, Trade Talk, and National Hockey Now

San Jose Hockey Now: In a surprising turn of events Monday afternoon, William Eklund became a member of the Ottawa Senators. In doing so, the San Jose Sharks gained another first round pick for Friday’s NHL Entry Draft. Considering they have one of the deepest prospect pools already, methinks they may be preparing to go big-game hunting in the coming days. Sheng Peng has the full details on the deal!

NHL Trade Rumors, Sportsnet, and 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast: It’s official, Mike Babcock is the new head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, and it’s being received about as you’d expect for a coach with such a controversial yet elite pedigree. Babcock says he has full player support, but per 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast, a pair of anonymous Oilers blasted the organization for “hiring a bully” and the mental health issues behind it. Yikeseeola.

D.J. Smith was also hired as an assistant coach for the Oilers, which is being hailed as a great decision.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pens fans, rejoice! Tuesday, the NHL Board of Governors approved the Hoffmann Family of Companies’ purchase of the Pittsburgh Penguins from Fenway Sports Group! Dan Kingerski has the story!

Sportsnet: During the Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the NHL will explore a potential expansion team with Texas-based billionaire, Dan Friedkin (and his family), with eyes on Austin or Houston.

Interestingly, Friedkin is no stranger to sports; he is the owner and chairman of Everton F.C., which competes in England’s top football league, Premier League.

Also Read:The Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Parade Was Magnificently Unhinged