A Mikko Rantanen sweater was thrown into the parade path (and stomped on by fans), and three of the featured individuals were quite literally stripped of clothing on stage by William Carrier and Alexander Nikishin – just to showcase a fraction of the craziness of the Carolina Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup parade and rally.

The parade featured the Hurricanes players, staff, and team adjacent individuals – just as you would expect from a championship celebration. However, it also featured…Santa Claus?

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The man in red drove a red Ford pickup truck decked out with Hurricanes flags, hockey sticks, an American flag, and a number 25 hockey sweater with ‘S. Claus’ on the nameplate hanging up by the backdoor’s window. I’m not even joking – but I’m certainly not against it. I suppose it confirms that Santa Claus is a huge Caniac.

A little while later, the ‘Good Ol Canadian Boys’ made an appearance riding on a pedal bar.

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Alcohol, alcohol everywhere: In hands, filled in the Stanley Cup, poured out on the street – you name it.

Meanwhile, the Champion bus featuring Seth Jarvis decided to go ‘tarps off’ for the parade, which Jarvis jokingly remarked that he looked “homeless” compared to the likes of K’Andre Miller.

To gear up the wildness even more, Shayne Gostisbehere showed up to the celebration with a mullet wig and a fanny pack with an American flag sticking out of it. Additionally, his wife and baby were also sporting mullet wigs.

Last, but certainly not least, the aforementioned forsaken Rantanen jersey – sprawled on the street with treads on threads.

We got a Rantanen jersey in the street. Owners are offering free step ons to any passer by. Man I love this fanbase.#SoundtheSiren pic.twitter.com/wvDeiBvIXG — Thom (@Carolina_2463) June 20, 2026

(Parade Highlights via Nick Fenton on YouTube)

Then Came the Rally…

It was the calm before the storm.

Mike Maniscalco and Tripp Tracy emceed the event, providing commentary as they announced players and staff members one by one as they hoisted the Stanley Cup.

Then Jordan Martinook took to the microphone…you know where this is going.

Martinook was sure to provide his classic ‘Ah, Mista Svechnikov’ scream when it was Andrei Svechnikov’s turn to hoist the cup, as well as singing along to the music, and egging on chaos at any possible chance.

When Rod Brind’Amour lifted the Stanley Cup, Maniscalco remarked that the head coach still ‘had his tarp on’, to which Martinook led ‘take it off’ chants. Soon after, William Carrier charged towards him and proceeded to shred his shirt.

And that wasn’t the only time that happened – far from it.

Jarvis had already pulled a Hulk Hogan with his own shirt – half torn but still holding on – and Carrier proceeded to bring an end to the tee without hesitation.

…Then Alexander Nikishin did the same thing to Svechnikov as he was about to begin his speech to the Caniacs.

On the cleaner side of things, Nicolas Deslauriers signed a two-year extension with the Hurricanes at the podium during the rally – a steal of a deal worth an average annual value of $875k, which is a notable cut from the $1.75M he previously made.

Once it was all said and done – after N.C. Governor Josh Stein renamed part of Edwards Mill Road to Hurricanes Highway, after countless F-bombs and a brief performance of the ‘Stanky Leg’ dance from Logan Stankoven – the Hurricanes and Caniacs were left with one heck of a day neither would forget.