It was a Carolina Hurricanes gameday like any other as the bright lights shined in the Utah Mammoth’s arena and the skates shaved away at the ice below in the warmup – a three o’clock puck drop in local time, between two teams who play only twice per regular season.

However, for two players on the ice and three family members in the stands, it held more meaning than a simple 80th game of the season.

For the first time in their professional hockey careers, Jaccob and Josiah Slavin played on the same team.

Jaccob and Josiah Slavin Play First Game Together

“Just pure joy,” Jaccob said of playing alongside his younger brother. “I mean, obviously, growing up together, played a lot of mini sticks together, played a lot of backyard hockey together. But, to finally be able to be here in the NHL with him – that’s just joy. It’s awesome – thankful for this opportunity.”

For Josiah, it has been a long road. In his professional career, he has spent 333 games across four different teams: the Rockford IceHogs, San Diego Gulls, Toronto Marlies, and the Chicago Wolves, where he leads as the captain.

Before last Thursday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, he had only played 15 games in the NHL, which were during the 2021-22 season, ironically as a member of the Blackhawks.

Similar to his older brother, he was a late-round draft pick, having been selected by the Blackhawks in the seventh round (193rd overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

“It’s been nothing but awesome,” Josiah said of his journey, finally playing alongside Jaccob. “I mean, he’s been five years older than me, so I’ve been catching up pretty much my whole life. Just to get this opportunity is nothing but special.”

Faith and Family Mean Everything to the Slavins

It was a special moment not just for the two brothers, but for the whole Slavin family. Their parents, Robert and Wendi, were in attendance, cheering them both on proudly.

…And perhaps, there may have been a little bit of arena-chair coaching from big sister Jordan, a former NCAA defensewoman and U18 World Junior Championship Medalist, who also made the trip to Utah.

“It’s pretty special for her, too,” Wendi said of her daughter. “Obviously, she couldn’t play in the NHL, but she’s very supportive for them to be able to play.”

When Robert was asked what he admires most about his five children and how supportive they are of each other, he responded with as simple and genuine an answer as there ever was:

“Five kids that love the Lord and they’re always there for each other, no matter what happens.”

‘They Don’t Have to Watch Two Different TVs Tonight’

The support and love from family is far from lost on Jaccob and Josiah – who both proudly proclaim Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, alongside sister Jordan, and brothers Justin and Jeremiah, who also have experience with puck and stick.

“They’ve been there every step of the way,” Jaccob said. “I think my parents are probably super excited that they don’t have to watch two different TVs tonight. They just gotta be here, one game, both of us playing.

“The support from our whole family…we have a close-knit family, we all love Jesus, and we’re just happy to be here together.”

The Hurricanes went on to defeat the Mammoth 4-1, with Andrei Svechnikov reaching a new career high in goals with his 31st this season, and Jordan Staal netting his 20th goal of the season, becoming the seventh Hurricanes player to do so this season, and marking the first time he has achieved it since the 2015-16 season.