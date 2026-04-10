Friday, it was announced that both Jordan Staal and Jaccob Slavin were recognized for their efforts by the Carolina chapter of the PHWA, as Staal was awarded the Steve Chiasson Award, and Slavin was nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The news comes on the heels of Wednesday’s announcement, as Brandon Bussi was named Team MVP, and Taylor Hall was awarded the Josef Vasicek Award, as well as nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Jaccob Slavin Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

It’s been a tough season for Slavin, who missed 41 games due to injury. However, when he returned, he did so without missing a beat, averaging 21:10 of ice time nightly and even making Team USA’s Olympic roster, where he won a gold medal.

In recent years, Slavin, alongside his wife, Kylie, has used his platform to help those in need, glorifying God in doing so.

During the 2023-24 season, they launched the “Fight For Freedom” campaign with International Justice Mission, where they raised $1,008, 535 – surpassing the initial $1M goal. Their campaign raised awareness in the fight against human trafficking and modern-day slavery, and IJM used the funds to combat the sexual exploitation of children online.

In the 2024-25 season, they launched another campaign with “The Fight for First”, partnering with Compassion International to assist survival centers, helping impoverished mothers and babies.

Outside of that, the Slavins have also continued work with local initiatives, such as Raleigh Dream Center and Raleigh Rescue Mission, as well as the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

Last season, Florida Panthers captain Alecksander Barkov was awarded the King Clancy Trophy for his long-time campaign with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Jordan Staal Wins Steve Chiasson Award

The Steve Chiasson Award is given annually to the Hurricanes player that best exemplifies determination and dedication while proving to be an inspiration to his teammates through his performance and approach to the game.

Currently in his 20th season, the Hurricanes’ captain has scored 19 goals (his best since 2017-18). Four of those goals have come on the power play, which he joined in early December, playing a key role in the revitalization of Carolina’s man advantage after a rough start to the season.

He has continued his exemplary performance at the face-off dot, where he is behind only the New Jersey Devils captain, Nico Hischier, in face-off wins this season, and is having his second-best season on record in face-off wins.

This season, he became the longest tenured Hurricanes player since relocation, surpassing Eric Staal – his older brother – for most games played in a Hurricanes sweater.

Last season, then-Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns was given the Award.