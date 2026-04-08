For the first time in his 16-season career, Taylor Hall has been nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The announcement was made Wednesday by the PHWA, alongside the names of the 31 other men nominated by their local chapters.

Acquired during the massive three-team trade that brought in Mikko Rantanen, Hall was widely considered ‘the other guy’ in the deal. In 2023, after playing just 10 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Hall suffered a brutal knee injury which required surgery and ended his season.

Upon his return the following season, his ice time was the lowest it had ever been, averaging just 14:59 per game. Once traded to Carolina, his ice time improved to an average of 15:27.

This season, Hall spent a portion of the season on the Hurricanes’ bottom line, until a line swap moved him to the second line with the sophomore-season duo Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake.

Since then, he has not only served as a strong veteran presence for the young forwards, but also helped to improve the second line to what Rod Brind’Amour has often called their best line.

Hall has posted 46 points this season, which is his best since the 2021-22 season with the Boston Bruins.

Additionally, Hall was awarded the Carolina PHWA’s Josef Vasicek Award, also known as the ‘Good Guy Award’, for his outstanding cooperation with the local media.