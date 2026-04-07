The Carolina Hurricanes welcome the Boston Bruins for the final home game of the season in Raleigh, which will be the final game of an arduous road trip for the wild card-gripping Bruins, who have only gotten a single point in the three games played, scoring just one goal in each match.

The game, which will be Fan Appreciation Night in Lenovo Center, is scheduled for 7:00 PM EDT.

However, the last game was its own flavor of arduous for the Hurricanes. Both Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook were absent for undisclosed reasons against the Ottawa Senators, which saw a return to the lineup for Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nicolas Deslauriers.

The first period was decent enough, with the twenty minutes ending with a tied game, but things soon unraveled as the Hurricanes were unable to meet the urgency-level of a desperate Ottawa team. Alas, at least Taylor Hall – who ironically spent a little over two seasons with the Bruins – scored the 300th goal of his career. You can read all about it here!

In the Crease

For the Hurricanes, due to the alternating tandem, Brandon Bussi will be the likely starter. It will be a reunion of sorts, potentially marking Bussi’s first game against the team that signed him to his first NHL contract in 2022. His save percentage this season is .894, with a goals against average of 2.46 across a 29-6-1 record.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are expected to turn to Jeremy Swayman to mind the pipes after Joonas Korpisalo played the last game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Swayman has taken the brunt of the starts for Boston this season, with 51 out of the 78 games played thus far. His save percentage this season is .907, with a goals against average of 2.70 across a 30-17-4 record.

Expected Carolina Hurricanes Lines

Andrei Svechnikov – Sebastian Aho – Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall – Logan Stankoven – Jackson Blake

William Carrier – Mark Jankowski – Nikolaj Ehlers

Nicolas Deslauriers – Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Eric Robinson

Defense

Jaccob Slavin – Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller – Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere – Alexander Nikishin

Goaltenders

Brandon Bussi / Frederik Andersen

Expected Boston Bruins Lines

Morgan Geekie – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Lukas Reichel – Fraser Minten – Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defense

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Goaltenders

Jeremy Swayman / Joonas Korpisalo

Special Teams

Carolina Hurricanes power play: 24.7% (5th)

Carolina Hurricanes penalty kill: 80.1% (12th)

Boston Bruins power play: 23.7% (9th)

Boston Bruins penalty kill: 76.6% (26th)

Hurricanes Game Notes

With just four games of the regular season remaining, the Hurricanes will likely make roster adjustments for load management in preparation for the playoffs. Until the puck drops, all lineups are merely projections – but that is especially true going into the upcoming sets of games.

In the previous game, both Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook were left off the starting lineup for reasons that were undisclosed, and their return remains uncertain.

How To Watch

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 99.9 The Fan