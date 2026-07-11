The rebuilding process for the Chicago Blackhawks continued in the 2025-26 NHL season, though it was once again a spring without Stanley Cup Playoff hockey in the Windy City.

The Blackhawks, who finished their first campaign under the leadership of new head coach Jeff Blashill, compiled a record of 29-39-14 for 72 points, an 11-point improvement over their record of 25-46-11 (61 points) in 2024-25, and they’ve made a handful of additions to their roster they believe will help propel them further along.

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However, the club was dealt a considerable blow on the health front with the recent injury to star forward Connor Bedard during an offseason training session in Vancouver; he underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the start of the 2026-27 NHL season.

“We expect him to make a full recovery in an approximate timeline of four months,” the team said in a statement.



Starting the season without their top source of offense isn’t the fate that Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson wanted to face, but it’s their current situation. However, the good news is that the club still has nearly $30 million of available salary cap space to utilize toward further additions. Currently, one unrestricted free agent with a heavy right-handed shot is still waiting for an opportunity on the open market.

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Patrik Laine Could Solve Blackhawks’ Problems

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Finnish forward Patrik Laine, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets, remains unsigned after spending the past two seasons with the Montreal Canadiens. Injuries have significantly limited his availability, as he’s appeared in just 57 combined games during that span, including only five contests last season.

When healthy, however, Laine has continued to show he can be a dangerous offensive weapon. His Canadiens debut in 2024-25 was delayed by several months after he suffered a preseason injury, but he responded by recording 20 goals and 13 assists in 52 games. That production translates to a 32-goal pace over a full 82-game season.

Chicago’s offense in 2025-26 was led by second-year forward Tyler Bertuzzi, who set a career high with 32 goals, while Connor Bedard established a new personal best with 30. They became the Blackhawks’ first 30-goal scorers since Dominik Kubalik reached that mark in the 2019-20 season, coincidentally the most recent year that they qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Laine will likely have to accept a short-term contract if he wants his NHL career to continue, and he presents a low-risk, high-reward proposition for the Blackhawks. He would bring a boost to Chicago’s power play, which ranked 28th overall in the NHL in total efficiency last season, while also slotting into their top-six of forward units. They could also offer him more sheltered minutes as a second-line forward while also utilizing him heavily on special teams, where he’s traditionally thrived.

The Blackhawks Have Already Made Several Moves So Far This Summer

Chicago made one of the summer’s biggest splashes by sending the No. 4 and No. 45 picks in the 2026 draft, along with Louie Crevier, to Buffalo in return for Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway. The Blackhawks quickly doubled down on the move by signing Byram to a six-year extension, cementing him as a foundational piece on the blue line.

The club also added experience and depth, bringing in Ian Cole on a one-year, $4 million contract, Cole Smith on a three-year, $9 million deal, and signing Connor Mackey and Dylan Anhorn to two-way agreements. Meanwhile, Chicago continued investing in its future by inking goaltender Drew Commesso to a two-year contract and KHL standout Roman Kantserov to his entry-level deal.

Related: San Jose Sharks Earn Praise from The Athletic for Another Offseason Move