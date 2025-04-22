Alex Ovechkin magic among key takeaways from Capitals 3-2 overtime win in Game 1 against Canadiens

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Alex Ovechkin scored 2:26 into overtime to lift the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Monday.

Perhaps it was fitting that in a season when Ovechkin embraced the spotlight chasing and then breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring mark in the NHL, that the 39-year-old superstar again came through on the big stage.

It was the first overtime game of these Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it didn’t last long. Ovechkin slipped in front of Montreal’s splendid rookie defenseman Lane Hutson to bat a low pass from teammate Anthony Beauvillier out of the air and past goalie Sam Montembeault for the game-winner and a 1-0 series lead for the Capitals.

OVI GETS IT DONE! 💪



Alex Ovechkin's FIRST EVER #StanleyCup Playoffs @Energizer overtime winner gives the @Capitals the victory in Game 1! pic.twitter.com/4TQEtvZLjD — NHL (@NHL) April 22, 2025

Ovechkin had a hand in all three Washington goals. He opened the scoring in the first period, assisted on Beauviller’s goal midway through the second period and then netted the overtime winner after Montreal’s furious rally to tie the game in period number three.

Dylan Strome had two assists for the Capitals and Beauvillier had the goal and assist. Logan Thompson started in goal for Washington after he missed the final seven games of the regular season with an upper-body injury, and made 33 saves.

Montembeault finished with 29 saves, stopping all seven shots he faced in the third period to help the Canadiens rally and tie the game. Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal. and Hutson assisted on each goal.

3 takeaways from Capitals OT win against Canadiens in Game 1

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

1. Great 8

After an amazing season when he scored 44 goals in 65 games and became the greatest goal scorer in NHL history, the Great 8 was, well, great again in Game 1 against the Canadiens. He started this postseason with three points after failing to register a single point a year ago, when the Capitals were swept in four games in the first round by the New York Rangers.

Last postseason, Ovechkin looked like a shell of himself. That wasn’t the case Monday. It was vintage Ovechkin. He had a team-high nine shot attempts (four shots on goal) and led all skaters with seven hits. Ovechkin lit up Caufield with a monster hit in the second period, and was like a heat-seeking missile much of the night.

When asked about being on the receiving end of that hit, Caufield told ESPN with a laugh, “I don’t recommend it.”

Ovechkin opened the scoring at 18:34 of the first, sniping one that deflected just a touch off David Savard’s leg and past Montembeault for a power-play goal. Then at 12:09 of the second, he got a shot through from the blue line which was tipped by Beauvillier, saved by Montembeault, then banged into the net on the rebound by Beauvillier. Then Ovechkin scored the first playoff overtime goal in his career.

2. Comeback kids

Ten times this season the Canadiens rallied to win a game when trailing in the third period, most in the NHL. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Canadiens wiped out a 2-0 deficit in the third period Monday and forced overtime. Maybe the only surprise is that they didn’t win. Blame Ovi for that.

Montreal created havoc in that third period with a combination of speed and tenacity, and by getting to the net. Caufield buried a power-play goal from the slot at 10:32 after Patrik Laine’s original shot pinballed off bodies in front. Then Suzuki tied it at 15:45, patiently moving around three Capitals (including Thompson) who were down on the ice to score off another rebound.

Canadiens are 10-2-1 this season when Cole Caufield & Nick Suzuki score in the same game#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cQXBFuGAem — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 22, 2025

The Canadiens outshot the Capitals 14-7 in that third period, but didn’t record a shot on goal in overtime before Ovechkin finished them off.

3. Welcome back

Thompson hadn’t played since April 2 due to an upper-body issue, and Capitals coach Spencer Carbery didn’t reveal which of his goalies would start Game 1 until Thompson, and not Charlie Lindgren, led the team on to the ice Monday.

“It was fun … Being back with the guys in the room, putting the jersey on — it’s my favorite part of the day.”



Logan Thompson on his first game back from injury and backstopping the Capitals to their overtime win.#CapsHabs pic.twitter.com/9mPjh2eHRx — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 22, 2025

It was the right call. Thompson was sharp right from the get go, making 13 saves in the first period. His biggest stop of the night came in the final minute of that first period when defenseman Matt Roy fell down trying to skate the puck out of Washington’s end. Suzuki stole the puck and skated in on a 2-on-1 before firing a shot short-side. Thompson calmly made a big-time blocker save and the Capitals carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Though he surrendered two goals in the third period and was pulled way out of position on the tying score by Suzuki, Thompson still was very good, making 12 stops in 14 shots and keeping this one tied to get it to overtime.

Thompson had his best NHL season (31-6-6, 2.49 goals-against average, .910 save percentage, two shutouts) but was not playing his best leading up to his injury. He looked like he was back on track Monday.