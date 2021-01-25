NHL roundup: New Jersey Devils Wedgewood shuts out Islanders

Jan 24, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) defends his net during the third period of their game against the New York Islanders at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Wedgewood stopped all 28 shots he faced in his first NHL shutout in more than three years Sunday night, and the New Jersey Devils scored twice late in the first period of a 2-0 win over the visiting New York Islanders in Newark, N.J.

Wedgewood’s gem came in just his second NHL start since February 2018. He made an emergency start and took the loss against the Islanders on Thursday, when starting goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was placed on the NHL’s COVID Protocol list about two hours before faceoff.

The shutout was Wedgewood’s third in the NHL and his first since Dec. 2, 2017, when he recorded 27 saves in the Arizona Coyotes’ 5-0 win over the Devils.

Jack Hughes and Pavel Zacha scored for the Devils. Rookie defenseman Ty Smith had an assist on both goals and has a point in each of his first five NHL games, one game shy of tying Marek Zidlicky’s NHL record for the longest career-opening point streak by a defenseman.

Sabres 4, Capitals 3 (SO)

Jack Eichel scored the lone shootout goal and Buffalo beat host Washington for the first time in four tries this season, also avenging a shootout loss in D.C. on Friday.

Colin Miller, Victor Olofsson and Eric Staal scored in regulation for Buffalo, with Miller and Eichel adding assists. Rasmus Ristolainen chipped in two assists, and Linus Ullmark stopped 28 of 31 shots.

Justin Schultz, T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom scored for the Capitals, with Schultz and Backstrom adding assists. Washington’s Vitek Vanecek who stopped 45 shots.

Maple Leafs 3, Flames 2

A lucky goal by Auston Matthews early in the third period held up as the game-winner as Toronto defeated host Calgary.

With the Leafs holding a 2-1 lead, Matthews — who returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to an undisclosed injury — scored the winner at 2:42 of the final frame. Morgan Rielly sent a shot on goal that ticked off Matthews and then banked in off the leg of Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

Jake Muzzin and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto, Rielly had three assists, Mitch Marner had two, and Jack Campbell made 31 saves. Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk had goals for Calgary, and Markstrom stopped 29 shots.

Penguins 3, Rangers 2

Jake Guentzel’s 100th career goal, a blast from above the left hash marks with 1:31 left in regulation on Sunday, gave Pittsburgh a win over visiting New York.

Pittsburgh has won four straight, coming back from at least one deficit in each. Bryan Rust and Jared McCann also scored and Sidney Crosby had two assists for the Penguins. Goaltender Tristan Jarry made 24 saves.

Colin Blackwell and Ryan Strome scored for New York, which twice had a one-goal lead but lost its third in a row (0-2-1). Igor Shesterkin stopped 16 shots.

Ducks 3, Avalanche 1

Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell each scored their first goals of the season as host Anaheim held to defeat Colorado. Hampus Lindholm scored an empty-net goal with 1:40 remaining from the Ducks’ zone.

Goaltender John Gibson had 32 saves as Anaheim had a victory to start a four-game homestand and one to end it. The Ducks were 4 of 4 on the penalty kill, and they avenged a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Avalanche on Friday.

Mikko Rantanen scored a third-period goal for Colorado, extending his goal streak to a career-best five consecutive games. Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer had 12 saves.

Blackhawks 6, Red Wings 2

Pius Suter notched a hat trick, the first three goals of his NHL career, and host Chicago collected its second victory in three days over Detroit.

Suter scored twice in the first and another in the third for the Blackhawks, who also beat Detroit 4-1 on Friday. Mattias Janmark and Connor Murphy each had a goal and an assist, while Philipp Kurashev also scored for the Blackhawks. Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a pair of power-play goals for the Red Wings, while Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves.

Sharks 5, Wild 3

Brent Burns’ backhand goal with 1:48 left to play broke a tie, and visiting San Jose went on to defeat Minnesota in Saint Paul, Minn.

Ryan Donato, Evander Kane, Noah Gregor and Matt Nieto also scored for the Sharks, with Nieto’s coming in the final minute after the Wild pulled their goalie. Donato also had an assist.

Zach Parise finished with a goal and an assist for Minnesota, and Nick Bjugstad and Kevin Fiala scored goals that pulled the Wild into a 3-3 tie with 7:20 gone in the third period.

Golden Knights 1, Coyotes 0

William Karlsson scored with 42.7 seconds remaining and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 16 saves to lead Vegas to a shutout victory over host Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

It was Fleury’s 62nd career shutout, breaking a tie with Walter “Turk” Broda for 17th place on the NHL’s all-time list. The Golden Knights improved to 6-0 after a regulation loss under coach Peter DeBoer.

Darcy Kuemper, playing in his fourth consecutive game, had 26 saves for Arizona, which lost at home in regulation for just the third time (11-3-4) since Dec. 31, 2019.

Kings 6, Blues 3

Anze Kopitar scored one goal and assisted on two others as Los Angeles defeated host St. Louis to end their four-game losing streak against the Blues.

Drew Doughty, Lias Andersson, Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Carl Grundstrom also scored for the Kings, and Adrian Kempe had two assists. Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 28 of 31 shots to earn the victory.

Brayden Schenn scored twice for the Blues, Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Jordan Kyrou had two assists. Rookie Ville Husso made 29 saves in his first NHL start.

Stars 3, Predators 2

Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz each had a goal and two assists as Dallas powered its way past visiting Nashville.

Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, who got all three of their goals on the power play. Dallas goaltender Anton Khudobin, who stopped 34 shots to post a shutout on opening night, was hardly tested Sunday when he faced just 17 shots, stopping 15.

Filip Forsberg scored a power-play goal and Mikael Granlund tallied at even strength for the Predators. Viktor Arvidsson assisted on both goals and Juuse Saros made 19 saves.

Oilers 4, Jets 3

Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner with less than a second left to give Edmonton a win over host Winnipeg.

The Oilers got single-goal efforts from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto. Draisaitl added an assist, while Connor McDavid had three. Adam Lowry, Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets.

Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves for the win, while Laurent Brossoit turned away 34 shots of 38 shots for the Jets.

–Field Level Media