The Cleveland Browns’ running back room is packed with uncertainty. Quinshon Judkins, the second-round pick and former Ohio State standout, is still unsigned as the NFL reviews his personal conduct case. That left Cleveland walking into Week 1 with just Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson at the position.

So general manager Andrew Berry acted. On Wednesday, the Browns claimed Raheim “Rocket” Sanders off waivers from the Chargers. By Thursday, he was practicing in Berea.

Filling a Thin Room

Sanders gives the Browns a badly needed body. At 6-foot, 230 pounds, he fits the bruising mold that head coach Kevin Stefanski’s scheme values. His size and style mirror Judkins, who is also 6-0 and 220-plus, making him a logical stopgap if Judkins remains away.

Berry’s front office didn’t stop there. Ahmani Marshall and Trayveon Williams were signed to the practice squad, boosting the position’s numbers after the roster dipped to just two true backs. However, this group isn’t set as the backfield awaits clarity on Judkins.

The Judkins Cloud

Judkins’ status looms over all of this. His domestic battery charge was dropped in Florida after inconsistencies were found in the accuser’s story, but the NFL is still reviewing the case for potential discipline under the personal conduct policy. He’s missed all of training camp and hasn’t signed his rookie contract. The Browns can’t finalize the deal until the league finishes its review.

For Cleveland, that’s a major hole. Judkins transferred to Ohio State in 2024 and powered the Buckeyes to a national title, showing the blend of power and speed that made him a top-40 pick. He was drafted to replace Nick Chubb, who signed with the Texans this offseason. The Browns want him on the field, but there are just too many unknowns right now.

That’s why Sanders is here.

Rocket’s Role

Sanders flashed at Arkansas in 2022 with 1,442 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He transferred to South Carolina last season and put up 881 yards and 11 scores. He went undrafted in April, landed with the Chargers, and led them in preseason rushing with 101 yards and two touchdowns.

His Pop Warner nickname stuck with him for a reason. Sanders has the frame and acceleration to push piles, break arm tackles, and thrive in the kind of physical game Cleveland wants to play.

Right now, Sanders is an insurance policy. If Judkins signs quickly and avoids significant discipline, Sanders is depth. If Judkins’ case drags on or if he takes time to get game-ready after missing camp, Sanders may step into a larger role alongside Ford and Sampson.

Either way, he stabilizes a running back room that was dangerously thin days ago. He also buys the Browns time to navigate the Judkins situation without panicking.

The Browns want to run the football, and Sanders could be a natural he fits.

That confidence, paired with real SEC production, gives Cleveland a piece worth looking at beyond camp legs. Sanders may not be the long-term answer, but right now, he’s the short-term stability this roster badly needed.