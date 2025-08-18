Despite having all charges related to domestic violence allegations dropped, the Cleveland Browns are still unlikely to have Quinshon Judkins available to them in Week 1 for a surprising reason.

In recent weeks, it seemed like the Browns might be able to get the talented second-round running back into their facility sooner rather than later. First, there was the news that his court date was pushed back to October. Opening the door to potentially play a few games in September. Then came the news last week that the charges against him were dropped.

SLATER SCOOP: Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins will not face any formal charges from the alleged incident in South Florida, I've learned.



Prosecutors have declined to move forward with the case. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 14, 2025

It looked like the stars alligned and he was in the clear to restart his NFL career. And with two weeks until the start of the 2025 NFL season, there might be enough time for him to prepare and suit up in Week 1 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Well, not so fast.

“Though Cleveland second-round pick Quinshon Judkins will not face any charges, he and the Browns still have been unable to reach a deal and may not until the end of any NFL investigation,” ESPN NFL expert Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Judkins will be playing in Cleveland this season. There is no doubt about that now. However, if he will do so in Week 1 seems very unlikely. First, the NFL has to complete its own investigation, and it is unclear how long that will take. Then Judkins and the team have to agree on terms for his rookie contract.

Furthermore, he has to get in football shape and assimilate into the system and his veteran teammates. It is looking more and more unlikely he won’t play in Week 1, and even Week 2 is not a lock for the former Ohio State star.