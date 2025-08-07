The lawyer of Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins took a bold step today to get his client into training camp soon. And kick his court case down the road a few months.

Last month, the former Ohio State star put the start of his NFL career in limbo when he was arrested in Florida on battery and domestic violence charges. As the legal process has played out, his football future has been put on hold, and he has not been at Browns camp this summer. However, that could change soon.

It was revealed on Thursday that his lawyer, David S. Weinstein, filed paperwork in Broward County to waive his client’s right to a speedy trial. With that right waived, it now means that his court case won’t start until some point early in 2026.

From Broward County court records: #Browns RB Quinshon Judkins’ attorney files yesterday to waive Judkins’ right to a speedy trial, meaning the case could get pushed into early 2026. (h/t ⁦@Spencito_⁩ ) pic.twitter.com/yRqWAWB1sA — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 7, 2025

The bold move surely was taken so Judkins could begin his NFL career and start earning again. However, some steps must be undertaken before he can take to the field. First, the Browns and the league must decide if they feel there is enough evidence of innocence to allow him to play without a future public relations nightmare.

Second, he and the organization must agree on the terms of his rookie contract. Second-round draft picks like Judkins usually sign four-year deals with salaries that range between $6 million and $10 million. Considering the legal situation hanging over the running back’s head, the Browns have a lot of leverage to push for a contract with lower annual rates and fewer guarantees. That could take some time.

Either way, the talented rusher does seem closer to getting on the field for the Browns. Before his arrest, Judkins was the favorite to be the new RB1 for the 2025 season.

