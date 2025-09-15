An insane stat about Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts may be more evidence that they can be this year’s version of Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings.

Following stints with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, it seemed like Sam Darnold had pushed himself into the category of being just another first-round QB bust. However, fate saw something different for the USC product.

He was picked up by Minnesota last year to serve as the backup for first-rounder JJ McCarthy. However, McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in the summer that thrust Darnold back into a starting role. But, with the guidance of offensive guru Kevin O’Connell, he finally fulfilled his potential to become a Pro Bowler and led the Vikings to a 14-3 record.

It completely changed the narrative on his career and earned him a $100 million free agent deal in the offseason. Well, after suffering through a QB carousel for much of the last decade, the Colts may now have their version of Darnold this season in the man now known as “Indiana Jones.”

Daniel Jones stats: 588 passing yards, 28 rushing yards, 5 total TDs, 111.1 rating

Indianapolis Colts first in Super Bowl era not to punt in first two games

Credit: Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After winning the starting QB job this summer, New York Giants castoff Daniel Jones has been a revelation for the Colts. In his Week 1 debut for Indy, he hit on 22 of his 29 passes for 272 passing yards and added 26 rushing yards for three total TDs as they stomped their way to a 33-8 win over the Miami Dolphins.

He then followed that up with a 316-yard passing day and two total TDs in a wild come-from-behind win at home against the Denver Broncos. The player that New York was so done with that they released him during the season after being the sixth pick overall in 2019 is 2-0 as the starter for the Colts and has them in early contention for a playoff spot this season.

Daniel Jones contract (Spotrac): One year, $14 million

A new stat that emerged after NFL Week 2 adds further evidence to just how shockingly good Jones and the Colts have been this season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “The Colts are the first team in the Super Bowl era to not punt in either of their first two games in a season.”

It is something the iconic QBs like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, or Peyton Manning have ever achieved. Is Jones as good as them? No. But he has been far better than anyone expected. And if he can be anywhere close to as impactful as Darnold was for Minnesota in 2024, the Colts could quickly become a dark horse contender in the AFC this year.