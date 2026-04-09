There has been speculation for the past few seasons that New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was unhappy with his contract. Those speculations proved to be true on Monday as it was announced that Lawrence wants to be traded.

The Giants drafted Lawrence with the 17th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has been voted to three Pro Bowls (2022-2024), and was named Second-Team All-Pro twice (2022 & 2023). But he’s currently the 12th highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, and after seeing players at his position get rewarded with contracts that surpassed his, the 28-year-old defensive tackle’s frustrations have boiled over.

What makes the contract negotiations between the team and Lawrence complicated is that statistically, he had his worst season with career lows in tackles 31 and sacks 0.5. The veteran defensive lineman is also frustrated that the team has gone 7-27 over the last two seasons, during the same time when his former teammates Saquon Barkley, Leonard Williams, and Julian Love won Super Bowls with other teams.

This is the first hurdle of the John Harbaugh era, and the 63-year-old head coach was asked on Tuesday what is prospects are of having Lawrence being a Giant.

“We’ll find out. I think the prospects are going to be high. The Giants, speaking for the Giants, we want Dexter here. I believe Dexter wants to be here. That’s a good formula.

But there’s business involved. It’s a business proposition. We know it’s pro football. These things happen every year pretty much on every team. Not surprised by it. Saw it coming a few weeks back, probably.”

With the NFL Draft quickly approaching on April 23rd, fans are wondering if the team will trade away one of the best interior defensive linemen in the franchise’s history. Here’s a look at why they shouldn’t trade Lawrence and why they should.

Related: 6 Best Dexter Lawrence Landing Spots After Trade Request From Giants

Why Giants shouldn’t trade Lawrence

He’s still one of the best DTs in the league

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Although he had a down year in 2025, Lawrence is still one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league. The dip in his production could be attributed to the dislocated elbow he suffered in 2024 that caused him to miss the final five games of the season, and the injury hampered him in 2025.

If he’s fully healthy, there’s no reason to believe that he won’t get back to his 2022-2024 form, when he was a disruptive force up the middle and recorded 21 sacks. If Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson want to have a tough and physical defense in 2026, it will be difficult to do that without Lawrence.

The Giants need to show they can take care of one of their own

Over the last several years, the Giants have built a reputation for not taking care of their own homegrown players who have played at a Pro Bowl level. The franchise has parted ways with players such as Odell Beckham Jr, Landon Collins, Saquon Barkley, Julian Love, and Xavier McKinney.

Considering the Giants have only had three winning seasons since winning Super Bowl XLVI, it seems odd that, for one reason or another, they don’t keep their best players. The rest of the league sees this, and it could deter future free agents from joining the organization.

Not only is he one of the best players on the field, but he is also well respected in the locker room, which is why he’s been voted captain for four consecutive seasons. It would bode well for the franchise’s image if they’re able to finally take care of one of the best players at their position, who is a homegrown Giant.

The interior defensive line is very thin

As of right now, New York is very thin at the interior defensive line. Aside from Lawrence, the only viable options are second-year player Darius Alexander and Roy Robertson-Harris.

If the team were to trade their best interior lineman, it would leave a huge void in the defense, and they would have to pivot from their current draft strategy. Even if they get draft capital and draft a lineman, it’s unlikely that the player would be better than Lawrence in 2026.

Related: NY Giants Reporter Reveals Likely Draft Pick Return for Potential Dexter Lawrence Trade

Why the Giants should trade Lawrence

The run defense finished 31st with him last season

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While New York’s abysmal run defense can’t be blamed on one player, Lawrence appeared in all 17 games, and the run defense allowed 145.3 yards per game, which was 31st in the league. If he were a true difference maker, New York shouldn’t have had the second-worst run defense in the league.

This fact has to be on the minds of New York’s brass, which will eventually be the deciding factor on whether or not they give him a new contract.

His down year might be a sign of things to come

Prior to 2024, the former Clemson Tiger defensive lineman was consistent and productive as any defensive lineman in the league. He never played fewer than 16 games in a season and had four consecutive seasons with 53 tackles or more.

But after the first major injury of his career, his production dipped drastically, and certainly that could be due to his elbow injury, or it could be due to the rigors of being an interior lineman for seven years.

Being double-teamed often will eventually wear down and affect a player’s body. With him being at the end of his prime, you have to wonder if 2025 is an aberration or a sign of things to come for the remainder of his career.

Lawrence trade offers draft capital that can spark turnaround

Currently, the Giants have only two picks in the top 100 in the upcoming draft, as they do not have a third-round pick. The expectation is that if New York were to trade the All-Pro defensive lineman, they could get a late first-round pick or a second-round pick in return.

That pick could turn into a building block for the franchise for years to come. Considering Lawrence will turn 29 in November and has two years left on his contract, parting ways with him now could turn out to be the best long-term interest of the franchise.

Related: New York Giants Signing Odell Beckham Jr. Would Be No Risk With High Reward Situation