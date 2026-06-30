Patrick Mahomes isn’t spending this offseason chasing another Lombardi—he’s chasing a full recovery. After suffering a season-ending ACL tear in mid-December during a frustrating year for the Kansas City Chiefs, the star QB has traded football drills for rehab. The injury didn’t just derail his season; it made everyday moments, even playing with his kids, a challenge. But on Friday night, Mahomes stepped back into the spotlight, making a stylish appearance at Hublot’s star-studded Malibu event celebrating the brand’s new Summer Big Bang Ceramic collection.

Even while grinding through rehab, the Chiefs signal-caller is strengthening a partnership built on precision and excellence. Mahomes opened up about why Hublot stands out from the pack—and why the luxury watchmaker is the perfect fit for him.

Go Ad-Free

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Why Hublot Wins

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a candid chat with Flaunt Magazine, Mahomes didn’t hesitate when asked what separates Hublot from the rest of the watch game. For the Chiefs superstar, it all comes down to one thing: fearless innovation.“I would say it’s the boldness. It’s the creativity. It’s the not staying with the status quo. I mean, obviously they have every single type of watch that you can have, but they want to be bold. They want to be able to go out there and make their impact in the watchmaking game, as I would say as a football player, I think they’ve done that, and they continue to do that every single day.”

Mahomes also admitted his appreciation for Hublot has evolved over time. At first, like most people, he noticed the flashy colors, unique designs, and craftsmanship. But the deeper he got into the brand, the more he found himself drawn to the stories behind each timepiece—the history, the engineering, and the collaborations that make every watch feel one of a kind. That’s exactly what sets Hublot apart from other brands and is the one for Mahomes.

Even with a jam-packed offseason balancing ACL rehab, dad duties, and brand commitments, Mahomes has still found time to unwind with teammates. He was recently spotted alongside Travis Kelce at a NASCAR event at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, giving fans another glimpse of the Chiefs stars enjoying some downtime before training camp ramps up.