Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is in the books, and some offenses looked in midseason form — the Bills and Ravens — while others surprisingly struggled — the Lions and Texans. With all of that in mind, we run down the best and worst NFL offenses heading into Week 2 of the new season.

1. Buffalo Bills (LW: 2)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills‘ offense were one of the best in the league all of last season by using a total team effort, smart play, and a balanced attack. It is why the QB won his first MVP award in 2024. All of the pieces from last season are back this year, and they are sure to get off to a quick start in 2025.

And that is exactly what happened in NFL Week 1 as the Bills and Ravens battled in an outstanding shootout. In a showcase of how dangerous the Buffalo offense is until the final seconds, the unit dropped 22 points on Baltimore in the fourth quarter en route to a huge 41-40 win. To the surprise of no one, the reigning MVP was phenomenal with 424 total yards and four touchdowns.

2. Baltimore Ravens (LW: 2)

The Baltimore Ravens‘ offense was one of the league’s elites last season. They delivered a balanced attack led by 2024 MVP Lamar Jackson and backed by future Hall-of-Fame running back Derrick Henry. They will bring all the key pieces of the unit back in 2025 and add former Texans great DeAndre Hopkins. The big concern will be if Henry declines at all in year 10.

The decline did not show on Sunday as the RB rumbled to 169 yards and two TDs on just 18 carries against the Bills to kick off the season. Jackson also chipped in with 279 total yards and three TDs. Unfortunately, their defense completely let them down as 40 points were not enough to get a win.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 3)

The Philadelphia Eagles’ adding Saquon Barkley last year proved to be a paradigm shift moment in the NFC. The former Giants star delivered an MVP-caliber season in his debut and gave them one of the most balanced units in the league. There is no reason not to expect them to be elite again in 2025.

While they weren’t sharp in Week 1, the unit still made the plays they needed to and posted 24 points in their season-opening win over rivals the Cowboys.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 4)

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before last season, Baker Mayfield’s magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained in 2024. And the offense was one of the better units in the league for much of the season. Most of their offseason moves were on defense. Bucky Irving proved he is a premium RB 1 in the league, and they will have veteran receiver Chris Godwin back. It is why they are an early dark horse to reach the Super Bowl this season.

However, in Week 1, it wasn’t pretty for the Buccaneers as they struggled at times during the Falcons game. While Mayfield tallied three TDs, he threw for less than 200 yards and got little from their run game. Fortunately, when it mattered most, they put points on the board to regain the lead late.

5. Los Angeles Rams (LW: 7)

When Matthew Stafford had his full complement of weapons, the Los Angeles Rams‘ offense was dynamite. It is why they were a team to fear heading into the 2025 NFL playoffs. They have big expectations again this season. While they moved Cooper Kupp, they replaced him with future Hall-of-Famer Davante Adams. This unit should be a problem in the NFC West again this season as long as greybeard Stafford can stay healthy.

In Week 1, the Rams’ offense was nothing to write home about. They managed just 14 points against the Texans. Fortunately for them, their defense played big and held Houston to just nine points. The standout on Sunday was a big opening day for WR1 Puka Nacua as he tallied 130 yards on 10 catches this weekend.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 10)

With Jim Harbaugh as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers‘ offense relied less on the passing game and aimed to be a more balanced group. In the offseason, they bolstered their run game by adding veteran lineman Mekhi Becton and underrated running back Najee Harris. They also brought back former star Mike Williams and in Round 1 of the draft selected North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton. The Chargers’ O has a lot of potential in 2025.

They showed that in Week 1, as they led in a big win over division rivals, the Chiefs. Justin Herbert has already posted his first 300-plus-yard passing game as he spread the ball around, and four different receivers have 50 or more yards in their 27-21 win.

7. Detroit Lions (LW: 5)

The Detroit Lions’ offense was the cream of the crop for much of last season. They could throw over teams but also bludgeon them with a solid run game. However, their most notable loss this offseason came on the sidelines after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson became the new head coach of the Bears. That’s why the biggest story this season will be if new OC John Morton can maintain the standard set by Johnson.

That didn’t happen in NFL Week 1. While Jared Goff hit on 31 of his 39 passes, it was just for 225 yards. The Packers’ defense completely bottled up the Lions’ offense on Sunday. For at least one week, the explosive capabilities fans are used to were not there from Detroit’s offense.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 6)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense were seriously hampered by injuries and the lack of a reliable run game last season. In the offseason, they gave both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins huge extensions to lock in what should be one of the best passing attacks in the league (when healthy).

Despite the talent in the passing game, the Bengals’ offense was held in check in Week 1 as Burrow was hounded by the Browns’ pass rush. He managed just 113 passing yards, and they managed just 17 points on Sunday. Luckily, it was enough to get the W.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 8)

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs’ offense wasn’t the dominant force fans were accustomed to in 2024. But there is reason to expect a turnaround this season. Travis Kelce and Hollywood Brown are back. They added tackle Jaylon Moore and top draft pick — another tackle — Josh Simmons. Plus, big things are expected from Rashee Rice (after his return from suspension) and Xavier Worthy (when healthy) in 2025.

But KC didn’t have either receiver in Week 1 and struggled at times. While Patrick Mahomes tallied 315 total yards (57 yards and one TD) on the ground, it wasn’t enough to help keep pace with a Chargers offense that was ahead of them to start the year.

10. Washington Commanders (LW: 9)

Top pick and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was everything the Washington Commanders’ offense could have hoped for and more in 2024. The young star was a huge reason they were on the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance. Now with Deebo Samuel as another weapon and Terry McLaurin happy following a big pay bump, Washington is primed to be a top-five offense in 2025.

The Commanders faced a rock-solid defense from the Giants in Week 1 and got some solid resistance. Scoring just 21 points, as the New York pass rush made things tough for Daniels. However, it was still enough to get the W. Rookie seventh round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt, posting 82 yards on just 10 carries, was a promising added bright spot.

11. Green Bay Packers (LW: 11)

More was expected from this unit, led by young star Jordan Love and star running back Josh Jacobs. However, the Green Bay Packers’ offense had trouble being among the elite offenses last season. However, after adding big-play receiver Matthew Golden in the NFL draft, there is reason for a big bounce-back season from the pack in 2025.

In NFL Week 1, the Packers’ offense can thank their defense for the 27 points they put up against Detroit. While Green Bay’s offense was efficient, there weren’t any true standout performances. The defense gave them good field position throughout, and the Packers’ O capitalized on the opportunities.

12. Dallas Cowboys (LW: 12)

Last season was a wash for the Dallas Cowboys‘ offense after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in Week 10. However, big things are expected from the unit in 2025 with him back healthy. While they lost Rico Dowdle in free agency, they added big-play threat George Pickens in an offseason trade. With Prescott throwing them the ball, Pickens and incumbent WR1 CeeDee Lamb could become one of the most dangerous receiver duos in the NFC.

Lamb had a fast start in Week 1 as he tallied 110 of his QB’s 188 passing yards. And they got a combo performance for 107 yards on the ground. However, the 20 points they posted were not enough in a season-opening loss to Philly on Thursday night.

13. San Francisco 49ers (LW: 13)

The San Francisco 49ers will bring back the same unit as offense as 2024, sans Deebo Samuel. However, they will also be without WR1 Brandon Aiyuk for the first month of the season. But, there is a bunch of buzz about second-year man Ricky Pearsall, and recent addition Brian Robinson is an outstanding backup option if, and when, Christian McCaffrey gets hurt. Once healthy, the 49ers offense has top 10 potential. But health for them remains a big if.

Despite McCaffrey being able to suit up in Week 1, the 49ers’ offense struggled against Seattle. It wasn’t until a 10-point outburst in the 4th that they looked like the unit most expected. Brock Purdy’s numbers on paper were solid (26-35 for 277 yards and two TDs), but his two INTs had them on the brink of an upset loss.

14. Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 18)

The Las Vegas Raiders offense’s lone bright spot last year was the emergence of Brock Bowers as one of the best tight ends in the league. And he did that with a messy QB situation. However, they upgraded in the offseason by trading for Geno Smith and adding stud RB Ashton Jeanty in the draft. This group has the potential to make noise in the AFC West this season.

In their season opener, Smith played as he hit on 24 of his 34 passes for 362 passing yards, and he showed great chemistry with Bowers. The TE led the game with 103 yards through the air in a nice Week 1 win.

15. Denver Broncos (LW: 15)

The Denver Broncos’ offense was up and down over the first nine weeks of the 2024 season. It was to be expected with rookie QB Bo Nix under center. However, over the second half, the young QB started to build some serious momentum and was one of the better QBs from his class. Taking another step forward and not regressing in his sophomore season will be the biggest story to watch for the Denver O this season.

In Week 1, the unit was definitely not in midseason form. While Denver got the win on Sunday, Nix struggled as his two INTs kept the Titans in the game late. Fortunately, they got a nice day out of the run game (151 total yards), which carried them to the victory.

16. Atlanta Falcons (LW: 21)

The Atlanta Falcons’ offense was one of the biggest disappointments of 2024 despite some good talent. It is why Kirk Cousins was benched despite getting a huge free-agent contract. However, youngster Michael Penix played very well late in the season and has created renewed hope in the ATL. Bijan Robinson and Drake London both had breakout seasons, and there is reason to believe this group could be a problem in the NFC South this year.

The unit showed its potential as they had division rivals, the Bucs, on the ropes late in Week 1. Penix threw for nearly 300 yards and no INTs, and Robinson surprisingly led the team with 100 receiving yards. The young QB put them in a position to send the game into overtime, but was let down by his kicker.

17. Minnesota Vikings (LW: 19)

The Minnesota Vikings’ offense will be one of the most intriguing groups to watch in 2025. With Sam Darnold under center, they were one of the best units in the league. However, he is gone, and 2024 first-rounder JJ McCarthy has been handed the keys to the offense. He has one of the best receivers on the planet, Justin Jefferson, and a good back in Aaron Jones. Seeing if he can outplay his inexperience would be a fascinating storyline.

18. Seattle Seahawks (LW: 16)

The Seattle Seahawks’ offense was a solid group in 2024. That should still be the case this year with Sam Darnold under center. Stud receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the undisputed No. 1 and will be backed up by former Pro Bowler Cooper Kupp. While they may not be a dominant group, the Seattle offense can’t be slept on in 2025.

However, Week 1 was not a showcase of their potential. Darnold only threw for 150 yards, and the run game offered little in a 13-point performance on Sunday. The lone bright spot in the loss against San Francisco was JSN and the 124 receiving yards he tallied.

19. Houston Texans (LW: 17)

Despite some high expectations after adding Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs last year, the Houston Texans‘ offense never really reached its potential during the 2024 season as CJ Stroud battled through a surprise sophomore slump. Diggs is gone, and Mixon is expected to miss a notable amount of time, if not the whole season. Stroud will have to carry this offense by himself if they hope to be better in 2025.

The QB tried to carry Houston to a win in NFL Week 1 and failed. The Rams defense held the Texans to just nine points in their season debut, with Stroud throwing for under 200 yards. The top receiving performance was 32 yards on two catches from Jayden Higgins. Yikes.

20. Indianapolis Colts (LW: 28)

Daniel Jones beating out Anthony Richardson for the Indianapolis Colts’ starting QB job may be the greatest proof that he is an even bigger draft bust than the former Giants. Yet, there is hope. Jones did have a pretty good season three years ago. He will also have an elite RB, just like he did in 2022, and nice weapons in Michael Pittman Jr. and first-rounder Tyler Warren. Expectations are not high for the Colts, but they could surprise.

They did that in Week 1 as they dropped 33 on the Dolphins. They showed good balance as they posted 156 total yards on the ground and Jones threw for 272 yards and a TD. They also made the most of the turnover their defense got them during a dominant victory.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 26)

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense is led by another QB well past his prime in 2025. This time, it will be league legend Aaron Rodgers. While they added DK Metcalf, they lost Najee Harris in free agency and traded George Pickens. If Rodgers plays like he did last year, Pittsburgh will struggle all year.

However, at least for one week, Rodgers showed he can still play at a high level. In their season opener against his former team, the offense posted 34 in a big come-from-behind win on the road. The four-time MVP was a bit part of the win as he tossed for four TDs and showed why he is a first-ballot HOFer.

22. New York Jets (LW: 23)

New New York Jets head coach Aaron Glen has a major challenge ahead. While the offense has a couple of high-impact talents in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, new starting QB Justin Fields did not look good in his first summer with the team. If he can’t up his game and show he is more than the player we have seen throughout his career, Gang Green’s offense could be a bottom-10 group in our rankings all year.

Fortunately for the Jets, Fields was far better in Week 1 than during the summer. He hit on 16 of his 22 passes for over 200 passing yards and a TD, while adding 48 more on the ground and two more TDs. Breece Hall also had a big start to the year with 107 on the ground. They did more than enough to win by posting 32 against a good Steelers defense.

23. Arizona Cardinals (LW: 24)

The Arizona Cardinals’ offense has the pieces to be a pretty good unit. The big question is, will everything come together for them in 2025? Trey McBride had a breakthrough season, but unfortunately, last year’s top pick, Marvin Harrison Jr., disappointed. They have a rock-solid RB, and Klyer Murray is a Pro Bowler when he is right. The Cards need to show life this season, or this unit will get broken up after the year.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cards’ offense posted 20, and it was enough for a Week 1 victory versus the Saints. Murray only had 169 yards through the air, but he did chip in with another 38 on the ground on a day when he was added to the injury report due to an illness.

24. Chicago Bears (LW: 22)

The Chicago Bears’ offense looked good early in 2024 but went into a steady decline for the rest of the season. With concerns they might have ruined last year’s top pick, Caleb Williams, the front office bolstered the unit by making some big O-line additions (Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, and Joe Thuney). Furthermore, they got him another weapon in the pass game with first-round tight end Colston Loveland. They also have a pair of very nice receivers in DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. If they aren’t better this season, the pressure will intensify on Williams.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 27)

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense was a major disappointment last season. Even when former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was available, they struggled. They hope for a turnaround this year with new head coach Liam Coen and the help of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Plus, the lone bright spot from 2024, Brian Thomas Jr., is a year older and has Pro Bowler potential this season.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Jaguars’ offense showed progress in Week 1. The star of the day was Travis Etienne Jr. as the back tallied 143 yards on the ground from just 16 carries. They also surprisingly put up 26 on Sunday despite Thomas and Hunter being completely shut down.

26. Miami Dolphins (LW: 14)

The Miami Dolphins’ offense disappointed in 2024 after QB Tua Tagovailoa missed much of the first half and a down season from top receiver Tyreek Hill. On paper, they should be a formidable group in the AFC. But with Tagovailoa’s concussion issues and early injuries to the backfield, some wonder if the Miami offense peaked two years ago.

In Week 1, they did not quiet the doubters with a disastrous showing against the Colts. They managed just eight points, and Tagovailoa was rough. He threw for just 114 yards and two touchdowns and was shockingly benched late in their loss to Indy.

27. New England Patriots (LW: 20)

The New England Patriots’ offense was an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. But it wasn’t the fault of rookie QB Drake Maye. He played as well as he could with the pieces around him on the roster and in the coaching staff. This season, he will have an elite OC guiding him. What should hopefully be an improved line with rookies Will Campbell and Jared Wilson. As well as a pair of good backs and pass-catching star Stefon Diggs. The Pats offense could be a sleeper in 2025.

Unfortunately, they did not get off to a fast start in their season opener versus the Raiders. They got only 60 yards from the run game, and Maye struggled at times. The unit managed just 13 points in a frustrating loss at home.

28. Carolina Panthers (LW: 25)

Last season, Bryce Young showed major growth. While he didn’t fill up the stat sheet, he gave Carolina Panthers management reason to believe the former No. 1 overall pick still can be the future of their organization. In the offseason, they landed the best receiver in this year’s class, Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan. On paper, this unit can be better.

Unfortunately, Young and the offense looked like the 2024 version again. Young threw two INTs and averaged just 4.4 yards on his passes. The long bright spot in their 10-point showing was the rookie’s solid 68-yard debut.

29. Tennessee Titans (LW: 30)

In 2025, the Tennessee Titans’ offense will have proven skill players in Tyler Lockett, Calvin Ridley, and Tony Pollard. However, they will also have rookie No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward running the offense. The former Miami star has a ton of potential, but there are sure to be notable growing pains early in the season.

That was the case in the 2025 opener when the Broncos’ defense limited Ward to just 112 yards on the ground. Pollard was the only bright spot, but he still only managed 89 total yards during their 12-point showing.

30. New Orleans Saints (LW: 31)

Despite speculation that rookie Tyler Shough would win the starting QB job, the New Orleans Saints begin the year with 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler back under center for new head coach Kellen Moore. With an offensive-minded head coach and solid weapons in Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, the NO offense could be better than expected early in the new season.

There was hope for the unit heading into Week 1, but the Saints’ offense ended up looking like it did for much of 2024. They posted just 13 points against Arizona as Rattler hit on only 27 of his 46 passes, and the ground game offered little in their defeat.

31. Cleveland Browns (LW: 32)

The Cleveland Browns’ offense begins 2025 without a couple of major pieces from the last few years. Gone is Nick Chubb, and Deshaun Watson is still rehabbing his torn Achilles tendon suffered last season. In their place is greybeard Joe Flacco and, eventually, rookie Quinshon Judkins. While they added Jerry Jeudy, this offense is not expected to do a lot in the new season.

In Week 1, Flacco looked good as he threw for nearly 300 yards against the Bengals. Unfortunately, his two INTs and a complete lack of a run game were killers for the Browns in an opening-day loss.

32. New York Giants (LW: 29)

The New York Giants’ offense has two outstanding players in Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas. However, the rest of the unit leaves something to be desired. This season brings a get-better-or-get-fired scenario for coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. And the pair are resting their jobs on the arm of greybeard future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson. Could New York surprise? Sure. Is it likely with Wilson? Not really.

They didn’t get any surprises in Week 1 versus the Commanders. Wilson struggled to move the ball against Washington’s defense, and he got absolutely nothing from his run game. He even led the team in rushing yards (44 yards). Their six points made if feel like 2024 again.