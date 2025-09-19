With the Washington Commanders’ offensive line failing quarterback Jayden Daniels and letting him get banged around over the first two weeks of the season, the coaching staff is planning to make a notable change in Week 3

“The Commanders intend to shake up their offensive line on Sunday vs the Raiders, with Andrew Wylie set to start at RG,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports. “Washington has dealt with heavy pressure on the right side in two games, and Wylie — who has 88 career starts — is expected to step in to help stabilize things.”

Washington’s offense has not been as formidable as it was last season. A major reason is that young star Jayden Daniels has gotten off to a slow start because he has been feeling the heat of opposing defenses in the first two games. Granted, the Commanders faced two teams with some very talented pass rushers in the Giants and Packers.

Washington Commanders have given up seven sacks over the first two games

Against New York, Daniels was sacked three times and on the wrong end of six QB hits. Things got worse in Week 2 versus Green Bay when they tallied four sacks and got a whopping 12 QB hits on the young signal caller. Daniels’ frame and if it would hold up in the NFL were a concern when he entered the league in 2024, and it has not been able to hold up to the barrage so far this season.

After reports emerged earlier this week that he has a knee injury, the team confirmed today that Daniels will sit out Sunday’s game against Las Vegas. Former second overall pick Marcus Mariota will get the start this weekend.

Mariota brings a similar playing style as Daniels, so we will find out right away if the team putting Andrew Wylie into the starting lineup makes any difference in keeping the QB’s jersey clean this week. The Commanders’ O-line is sure to be tested by star pass rusher Maxx Crosby and tackle Jonah Laulu, who already has three sacks this season.