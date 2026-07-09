Everyone wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys. Ok, maybe not everyone, but when you grow up playing football in Texas, it doesn’t get much better than dreaming about someday playing with the star on both sides of your helmet. It’s something millions have dreamed of, but only a select few actually get that privilege.

Even if you’re one of the best football players in the world, the NFL Draft process still forces athletes to join the team that selected them, not necessarily the one they want to join the most. Thus, usually players can’t pick and choose where they want to go until at least four, five, six, or even sometimes seven years into their careers.

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Once they do get that opportunity, joining the Cowboys feels like a once-in-a-lifetime chance that’s hard to turn down.

Von Miller Spotted Wearing Cowboys Jersey

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller already admitted that he picked the wrong team by joining the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal last offseason. So, where should Miller sign instead?

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The 37-year-old recently posted a picture of himself wearing a No. 24 Cowboys jersey, which is the same number he rocked last year in his lone season in Washington. Could Miller be hinting at something?

He also recently spoke with SBNation’s RJ Ochoa, where Miller admitted, “It would be great to be a Dallas Cowboy.”

On Monday I interviewed Von Miller thanks to @raisingcanes’ sponsorship of the Sack Summit.



I asked him about his thoughts of ever playing for the Dallas Cowboys. Here is what he said.



On Wednesday he posted an edit of himself in a Cowboys uniform to his Instagram story.… pic.twitter.com/VdVUTM4fDb — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) July 8, 2026

Miller may have already played 14 NFL seasons, but he’s proven he can still play at a high level. Just last year, Miller recorded nine sacks despite starting just three of his 17 appearances in Washington. The Cowboys wouldn’t be asking the future Hall of Famer to fill a starting role; they’d just need him to be an effective situational pass-rusher, which Miller should have no trouble with.

Related: Dallas Cowboys’ ‘X-Factor’ Revealed by NFL Analysts