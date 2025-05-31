NFL reporter speculates on 5 contenders emerging in Tyreek Hill trade

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are at the center of NFL trade rumors with a pair of Pro Bowlers emerging as possible departures. To this point, no clear suitor has surfaced for Tyreek Hill or Jalen Ramsey, but that could change after June 1, when trading either player becomes more cost-effective for the Dolphins.

If the Dolphins do open up trade discussions that would ship Hill out of Miami, what are some potential landing spots for the speed demon? Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio recently tossed out a list of five names, and to no surprise, they’re all contenders.

Here’s Florio’s list, in no particular order:

Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers

San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears

Upon first glance, the Bears are already well-stocked at the receiver position. Yet, Florio suggests Chicago could potentially send out D.J. Moore in a trade that brings Hill to the Windy City. Plus, Chicago has the added benefit of having Eric Bieniemy on staff, and Hill could value the chance to reunite with his former Chiefs coach.

Otherwise, the other contenders Florio mentioned could all make sense too. After all, Hill has been one of the NFL’s most productive receivers over the past decade, and there are no signs of him slowing down anytime soon.

