4 Trey Hendrickson trade offers emerge from NFL insiders

Are the Cincinnati Bengals still open to trading Trey Hendrickson? The NFL’s reigning sack leader requested a trade at the outset of the offseason, mainly because the Bengals haven’t offered to give him a pay raise that reflects his status as one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers.

Yet, that standstill has continued, and Hendrickson’s camp has even threatened to sit out of games, if not the entire season. Of course, that result is not a solution anyone wants, especially Hendrickson, who’s already 30 years old.

Recently, ESPN’s panel of NFL insiders came up with a string of four trade scenarios involving Hendrickson. Let’s dive into those Hendrickson trades.

Jeremy Fowler proposes Trey Hendrickson trade to Indianapolis Colts

Bengals trade: Hendrickson

Hendrickson Colts trade: 2026 second-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick

This idea is interesting, considering the Colts hired former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo this offseason. Essentially, that gives the Colts a strong level of familiarity with a potential impact player, reducing the risk of trading valuable draft picks.

Dan Graziano outlines Hendrickson trade to Bills

Bengals trade: Hendrickson

Hendrickson Bills trade: 2026 second-round pick

The Bills are annually trying to reach the Super Bowl, and acquiring Hendrickson increases their chances of accomplishing their goal. Would the Bengals be willing to deal with a direct playoff competitor?

Ben Solak projects Hendrickson trade to Lions

Bengals trade: Hendrickson, 2026 fifth-round pick

Hendrickson, 2026 fifth-round pick Lions trade: 2026 second-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick (upgrades to third-round pick based on performance escalators)

The Lions have been seeking a partner-in-crime to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and we can’t think of a better solution than Hendrickson. Solak wonders if Hendrickson would be the caliber of run defender the Lions typically prefer, but their interest in boosting the pass-rush could win out in the end.

Seth Walder’s Hendrickson trade sends him to Commanders

Bengals trade: Hendrickson

Hendrickson Commanders trade: Jer’Zhan Newton, 2026 third-round pick, 2027 seventh-round pick

Newton was just the 36th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so his inclusion here is interesting. However, the Commanders have since signed Javon Kinlaw and Eddie Goldman, plus they still have Daron Payne too. Yet, the Commanders do have a strong need to boost their pass-rush, and Hendrickson would be a wondrous solution.

