Jacksonville Jaguars coach reveals when Travis Hunter will start two-way work

The Jacksonville Jaguars made an aggressive move in the 2025 NFL Draft by trading up for Travis Hunter. While the club primarily plans to use him at wide receiver, his first shot at two-way work in the NFL is imminent.

Speaking to reporters from the Jaguars rookie minicamp, head coach Liam Coen announced that Hunter will begin his cornerback training this week after focusing on wide receiver over the weekend.

“We just kind of ended up making a decision that, from yesterday to today, we wanted to be able to clean up some of the things that we may have been able to miss yesterday. Get extra reps on the offensive side of the ball and next week he’ll start to roll on defense.” Jacksonville Jaguars coach on the team’s practice rep plans with Travis Hunter

Hunter opened rookie minicamp working exclusively with the wide receivers, as the team wanted him to focus entirely on one position as he was eased in. However, the club did let him get into some of their ‘three-deep coverages’ to prepare for his upcoming new practice role.

When Jacksonville traded up to the second overall pick for Hunter, many thought he would primarily play cornerback while playing a package role offensively. The team is taking the opposite approach, primarily planning to deploy Hunter heavily on offense while mixing him in occasionally at cornerback.

In training camp and the preseason, fans will see a ‘heavy dose’ of Hunter at wide receiver with the team helping him develop rapport with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Playing the role of the No. 2 receiver in Jacksonville’s offense behind Brian Thomas Jr, Hunter should gradually become more involved as a two-way player as the regular season progresses.