Tom Brady helped Las Vegas Raiders acquire a young quarterback

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new franchise quarterback named Geno Smith, but he’s already 34 years old and will turn 35 in October. So it’s no surprise that the Raiders called on Tom Brady to provide some advice on the incoming rookie QB class.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Pompei, not only did Brady endorse the Smith trade, he also had a hand in selecting the Raiders’ developmental quarterback Cam Miller in the 2025 NFL Draft. And, like Brady, Miller was a sixth-round pick too.

Brady “stayed in communication” with the Raiders during the NFL Draft and he was reportedly “on board” with the Raiders selecting Miller with the 215th overall pick. Brady, meanwhile, was the 199th overall pick out of Michigan in 2000.

Miller, however, hails from North Dakota State, where he helped the Bison win two FCS National Championships. Though, comparing Brady, arguably the NFL’s greatest quarterback of all-time, to Miller would be unfair, especially because the 6-foot-1, 212-pound quarterback has a lot more mobility than Brady had during his prime playing days.

If Miller does ever take the field for the Raiders, he’ll have to climb past Smith and 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell first. For now, Miller just needs to worry about putting enough on tape in practice and the preseason to etch out a spot on the Raiders’ 53-man roster.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Where does Geno Smith rank?