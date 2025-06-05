Terry McLaurin is reportedly ‘frustrated’ with the Washington Commanders

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders enjoyed an incredible season last year. Hiring coach Dan Quinn and drafting Jayden Daniels put the Commanders on a path to becoming annual contenders. Now, the question is, can they maintain their success?

Better yet, can the Commanders do better than reach the NFC Championship? If so, they’ll need all the help they can get from their star receiver.

Unfortunately, according to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Terry McLaurin has grown “frustrated” with the Commanders over how they’re handling his contract situation. McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler, is headed into the final year of his three-year, $68 million contract, and he wants an extension.

“Terry McLaurin has made it clear to the team that he’s frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal. As I previously reported, McLaurin unexpectedly left voluntary workouts after initially attending, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll report for mandatory minicamp.” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz on Terry McLaurin

While the Commanders did acquire Deebo Samuel this offseason, like McLaurin, he’s also 29 years old, and it’s clear that McLaurin is the No. 1 receiver in D.C. both now and for the years to come. Yet, if the Commanders fail to pay their star receiver what he’s worth, trouble could arise.

McLaurin has had five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Washington. Keep in mind, he hasn’t always had a superstar quarterback setting him up to succeed. In other words, it’s fair for McLaurin to want a bit more respect from a franchise he’s poured his blood, sweat, and tears out for since becoming a third-round pick in 2019.

