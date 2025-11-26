Entering the NFL Week 13 schedule at 1-10, the Tennessee Titans are officially the worst team in the league. Their only win has come under former head coach Brian Callahan, who’s since been fired. Plus, Tennessee hasn’t won since Week 5.

It’s time for interim coach Mike McCoy to find some success too. The good news is that Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi is trying to get his coach some help, specifically on defense.

On Wednesday, the Titans signed former first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam to the roster.

Elam, who’s still just 24 years old, was the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. His father, Abram played seven seasons in the NFL. His uncle Matt made it through three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Kaiir has appeared in 39 games across four seasons (three with the Bills, one with the Dallas Cowboys), making 19 starts in the process. Tennessee’s defense ranks 29th out of 32 teams in points allowed, at an average of 27.5 points per game.

Elam has just two interceptions in his career, but he hasn’t forced a turnover since his rookie season. With the Titans’ roster in evaluation mode, Elam has a chance to make a strong impression to sneak onto next year’s roster, but he’ll have to get on the field first.

