Tampa Bay Buccaneers named best fit for top-tier two-time Pro Bowl defender

Even though they dealt with an early playoff exit after losing 23-20 to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had little to complain about last season. After all, they had the fourth-highest scoring offense and a defense that ranked 16th in points allowed.

Yet, as mentioned, the Buccaneers clearly still have room for growth. How can they improve upon the roster they’ve already refined this offseason?

ESPN’s NFL analyst Matt Bowen recently had one suggestion: the Buccaneers should sign two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons. In fact, Bowen believes the Bucs are the best remaining fit for the 31-year-old safety.

“Cincinnati and Carolina would also work here, but Simmons fits really well as an interchangeable safety opposite Antoine Winfield Jr. in Todd Bowles’ defense. The Bucs played the most zone coverage in the league last season (71.7% of the time), and Simmons can spin to the post or walk down in Cover 3. He’s an excellent communicator with field awareness. Simmons has picked off 32 passes over his nine-year career, including two last season.” ESPN’s Matt Bowen on Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Justin Simmons

While he also throws out the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers as options, Simmons could join another fellow Pro Bowl safety alongside Antoine Winfield Jr in Tampa Bay. Plus, if Simmons still wants to compete for a Super Bowl ring, the Buccaneers and Bengals may very well be his best options.

Simmons may be 31 these days, but he still started all 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season, where he recorded 62 tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions. If the Buccaneers get to training camp and don’t like the options they have on hand, why not bring Simmons in and see what he’s capable of?

