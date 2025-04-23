Stephen A. Smith suggests ESPN could fire Shannon Sharpe soon: Will scandal kill rumored $100 million media deal too?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN media superstar Stephen A. Smith has weighed in on the ongoing scandal involving co-worker Shannon Sharpe, and he suggests the media giant is seriously considering moving on from the popular analyst and podcaster.

Following his surprising ouster from the popular FS1 talk show “Undisputed” in 2023, NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has had a huge career resurgence. And has built a sizable podcast empire on his Club Shay Shay YouTube channel. However, his rise to prominence is in serious jeopardy after a former love interest filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas this week that included some serious sexual assault allegations.

There has been a lot of speculation that Sharpe’s tenure with ESPN could be in jeopardy due to the scandal. Well, his colleague Stephen A. Smith added fuel to the rumors on Tuesday. “We are taking this matter very seriously,” Smith said that ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro told him. “We are looking into this very, very closely. And once we gather as many facts as we possibly can, we will go from there.”

If he is fired or suspended by ESPN, the next big question is could the lawsuit destroy a rumored $100 million media deal he was closing in on?

Is Shannon Sharpe’s $100 million media deal in trouble due to sexual assault lawsuit?

The allegations come at as bad a time as possible for Shannon Sharpe. His success with shows like “Club Shay Shay” and “Night Cap” — which he co-hosts with fellow former NFL great Chad Johnson — has reportedly set him up to land a massive $100 million media deal for distribution rights.

Sharpe is innocent until proven guilty. However, ESPN does not want to endure the firestorm of a serious sexual assault scandal involving one of its most prominent talents. At the very least, he will be suspended indefinitely until the litigation plays out. The company that may be finalizing a nine-figure deal with him is likely to have similar concerns.

Giving a massive contract to a person with such serious accusations against them is a public relations nightmare that would undercut any contract announcement. It means a deal is now unlikely to happen. If Sharpe is cleared of the allegations, the pact could then be finalized. But until that time, it is very doubtful he will sign that massive contract.

Sharpe’s accuser claims he once threatened to kill her after showing up late to his home, as well as recorded their sexual encounters without consent, and then shared the recordings with others. She has also alledged he raped and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Her attorney leaked a phone call between the two where Sharpe threatened to choke her.

