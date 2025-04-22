Leaked phone call puts Shannon Sharpe’s career in serious jeopardy amid sexual assault allegations

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A new leaked phone call between Shannon Sharpe and the woman who filed a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit against him this week gives further proof that the ugly allegations may be true.

Popular podcaster and current ESPN employee Shannon Sharpe was hit with a massive lawsuit in a Nevada state court this week. The plaintiff, who is suing under the name Jane Doe, claims that the former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens star raped her on multiple occasions during a nearly two-year, “rocky consensual relationship.”

The woman accusing #ShannonSharpe of r*pe has now released audio of a conversation she says she had with him … and in it, Sharpe can be heard telling her he's "going to f***ing choke the s*** out" of her. Read the full #exclusive story: https://t.co/SFHeYGx3rF pic.twitter.com/Hj9lh3Xe8R — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 22, 2025

On Tuesday, the woman accusing the NFL Hall of Famer released audio of the two that offers evidence of Sharpe’s violent side. “If you say that word one more time, I’m going to [expletive] choke the [expletive] out of you when I see you,” Sharpe said in response to his accuser saying he was trying to manipulate her.

Shannon Sharpe’s lawsuit could kill a rumored $100 million media deal

The allegations come at as bad a time as possible for Shannon Sharpe. After being forced out of his role on the popular FS1 show “Undisputed,” his media career has had a massive resurgence over the last two years. First, he has become a part of ESPN’s daily cycle of shows, including “First Take.” However, he has created a huge podcast empire for himself, led by his “Club Shay Shay” show.

His podcast success is reportedly expected to land him a $100 million media deal for distribution of his various podcasts, including “Night Cap,” which he co-hosts with fellow former NFL great Chad Johnson. However, all of that and his ESPN career are now in serious jeopardy following the allegations and the leaked phone call.

Sharpe’s accuser claims he once threatened to kill her after showing up late to his home, as well as recorded their sexual encounters without consent, and then shared the recordings with others, along with accusations of being raped more than once.

Before the audio went viral, Sharpe released an early response video claiming the leaked call was all a part of a shakedown from his accuser’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee.