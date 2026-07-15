A shocking new dashcam video has surfaced showing the horrific car crash involving ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller, and the footage is raising fresh questions about his injuries and the GoFundMe campaign launched in his name to pay medical bills.

New Dashcam Video Emerges

The video, which emerged this week, captures the moment Miller’s vehicle was involved in a serious collision. According to reports, the crash left Miller with some pretty brutal injuries, including the amputation of his arm. The dashcam clip shows the impact. It shows just how violent the wreck was. And it shows that Miller clearly drifted across the double-yellow centerline.

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Additional photos obtained by the California Post also make it clear why Miller was significantly injured. It was a crazy wreck.

Miller is a familiar name in sports media, especially for his NFL draft breakdowns and scouting insights. After the crash, he was rushed to the hospital with what early reports indicated were potentially life-threatening injuries. Friends, coworkers, and fans quickly stepped up, setting up a GoFundMe to cover Miller’s medical bills.

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And therein lies a problem.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller’s car collided with an oncoming truck on a Missouri roadway last month. Miller sustained multiple injuries, “lost a significant amount of blood” and had to have his left arm amputated. https://t.co/MoOwKRxy0G pic.twitter.com/m8NIca7Kyc — California Post (@californiapost) July 15, 2026

The crash itself has simultaneously reignited an earlier controversy surrounding Miller’s involvement in the fantasy football world. Media spotlight on the ESPN star led to numerous complaints about his fantasy football leagues. His many, many leagues.

Most of the complaints involve leagues Miller ran as commissioner (91 to be exact), which he often promoted as charitable fundraisers. Multiple people have come forward saying they paid entry fees — some as high as $500 — only to have trouble collecting winnings or getting clear answers about where the money actually went.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office announced it had launched an investigation into Miller’s behavior.

The Missouri AG office says complaints can be filed online or by phone through the Consumer Protection team at 800-392-8222.



They shared that they are looking for documented proof, such as messages and proof of PayPal, CashApp, and Venmo transactions.https://t.co/0GwQ0Axexg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 2, 2026

With that in the backdrop, the GoFundMe has now come under uncomfortable scrutiny. Some observers have questioned the timing and details surrounding the fundraiser, especially as more information about the crash and Miller’s condition continues to emerge. Critics have pointed out discrepancies in public statements and wondered whether the full story has been told.

ESPN has not issued a detailed public comment on the matter beyond expressing support for Miller during his recovery. The fundraising effort has since been shut down. And the AG’s office is soliciting information from potential other victims of what appears to be a fantasy football scam.