The Missouri Attorney General’s office has opened an investigation into longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller following a wave of complaints about his fantasy football leagues. His many, many leagues.

AG Confirms Active Investigation

The AG’s office confirmed the investigation is active and said they’re looking for more people to come forward if they feel they were misled. Most of the complaints involve leagues Miller ran as commissioner, which he often promoted as charitable fundraisers.

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Yikes: Missouri’s Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has opened up an official investigation into ESPN’s Matt Miller.



Miller allegedly commissioned hundreds of fantasy leagues over the last few years and not paid out winnings.



He allegedly collected dues intended for charities… pic.twitter.com/lxoQIfy46H — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 3, 2026

Multiple people have come forward saying they paid entry fees — some as high as $500 — only to have trouble collecting winnings or getting clear answers about where the money actually went.

This guy isn’t exactly having a good run of late.

Accident and GoFundMe Spark Renewed Scrutiny

Things really picked up after Miller was in a bad car accident in Missouri earlier this month that led to his left arm being amputated. His family started a GoFundMe to cover medical bills, and a bunch of big names in media chipped in. Around the same time, a Reddit thread full of complaints about his fantasy leagues started making the rounds, which brought a lot more attention to the whole thing.

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Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.… — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 23, 2026

Sources say some people only received payments they were owed after the Reddit thread gained momentum and after ESPN was made aware of the situation. Miller has run a large number of leagues on the Sleeper app in recent years, including dozens (91 according to one report) during the 2025 season alone.

How does an ESPN personality have the time to run dozens of fantasy football leagues? How is that possible? I don’t have the time to run one, let alone 90 more than that.

Much of the criticism involves how these leagues were presented. Miller has long talked about his 417 Foundation, which he said was inspired by his mother’s work and focused on helping low-income families. However, records show the foundation was incorporated in Missouri in late 2018, received a cease-and-desist notice not long after, and never filed the required tax forms with the IRS. Its online presence has been largely inactive for years.

The Missouri AG’s office is encouraging anyone with relevant information — whether they’re in Missouri or not — to come forward. They’ve set up a way for people to file complaints online or by phone.

The Missouri AG office says complaints can be filed online or by phone through the Consumer Protection team at 800-392-8222.



They shared that they are looking for documented proof, such as messages and proof of PayPal, CashApp, and Venmo transactions.https://t.co/0GwQ0Axexg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 2, 2026

It’s still pretty early in the investigation, but the state getting involved at all puts some extra heat on Miller. He’s been one of ESPN’s go-to guys on the draft for a while now, so this kind of scrutiny doesn’t go unnoticed.