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The Missouri Attorney General’s office has opened an investigation into longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller following a wave of complaints about his fantasy football leagues. His many, many leagues.

AG Confirms Active Investigation

The AG’s office confirmed the investigation is active and said they’re looking for more people to come forward if they feel they were misled. Most of the complaints involve leagues Miller ran as commissioner, which he often promoted as charitable fundraisers.

Multiple people have come forward saying they paid entry fees — some as high as $500 — only to have trouble collecting winnings or getting clear answers about where the money actually went.

This guy isn’t exactly having a good run of late.

Accident and GoFundMe Spark Renewed Scrutiny

Things really picked up after Miller was in a bad car accident in Missouri earlier this month that led to his left arm being amputated. His family started a GoFundMe to cover medical bills, and a bunch of big names in media chipped in. Around the same time, a Reddit thread full of complaints about his fantasy leagues started making the rounds, which brought a lot more attention to the whole thing.

Sources say some people only received payments they were owed after the Reddit thread gained momentum and after ESPN was made aware of the situation. Miller has run a large number of leagues on the Sleeper app in recent years, including dozens (91 according to one report) during the 2025 season alone.

How does an ESPN personality have the time to run dozens of fantasy football leagues? How is that possible? I don’t have the time to run one, let alone 90 more than that.

Much of the criticism involves how these leagues were presented. Miller has long talked about his 417 Foundation, which he said was inspired by his mother’s work and focused on helping low-income families. However, records show the foundation was incorporated in Missouri in late 2018, received a cease-and-desist notice not long after, and never filed the required tax forms with the IRS. Its online presence has been largely inactive for years.

The Missouri AG’s office is encouraging anyone with relevant information — whether they’re in Missouri or not — to come forward. They’ve set up a way for people to file complaints online or by phone.

It’s still pretty early in the investigation, but the state getting involved at all puts some extra heat on Miller. He’s been one of ESPN’s go-to guys on the draft for a while now, so this kind of scrutiny doesn’t go unnoticed.

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By Rusty Weiss
Rusty Weiss is a lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers, Dallas Cowboys, and Xavier Musketeers fan. He has been writing professionally ... More about Rusty Weiss

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