Could Shedeur Sanders now fall past Round 2 in the NFL Draft? Insider offers worrisome outlook heading into Night 2

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After not being selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, a new report suggests Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is far from a lock to be selected on Night 2 of the event.

Shedeur Sanders was one of the biggest stories heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. While there is no denying he is one of the best QBs in this year’s class, his notable flaws are why he was not guaranteed to be selected in the top five. However, to the surprise of many, the Heisman Trophy candidate did not hear his name called in Round 1.

Related: Why is Shedeur Sanders sliding in 2025 NFL Draft? Concerns about size, entitlement and Deion factor

But he should be a no-doubt selection early in Round 2, right? Well, maybe not according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. “Over the past three drafts, there’s been a total of one quarterback taken in the second round,” Yates said on SportsCenter. “I’d love to stand here and tell you the floor for Shedeur Sanders is pick No. 40, where the New Orleans Saints’ next pick. Of course, the Browns have two of the first four picks on Friday night. But I can’t stand here and say that with absolute certainty right now.”

Could Shedeur Sanders fall past Round 3 in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Yates believes that after the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans selected quarterbacks in Round 1, there are very few teams in desperate need of a young quarterback. And there is a real chance that Shedeur Sanders and other QB prospects like Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough could be in for a very long wait on Friday night.

“I think we are at the point now where it feels like one of these three remaining quarterbacks (Sanders, Milroe, and Shough) is not going to have a seat available for him,” Yates said. “At least not early in the process on Friday night. Somebody’s going to have to brace for a potential patient night.

“… If we have learned one thing about the NFL and quarterbacks, if you’re not taking one early, it might be a reflection that the teams just do not view the player as a potential starter.”

It would be shocking if Sanders fell past Round 2 and 3. But there have been various reports about his interviews with interested franchises not going well. Furthermore, he does have key physical limitations that are a turn-off for certain organizations. At this point, anything is possible when it comes to where Sanders is drafted.

Related: 2025 NFL Draft – Best players available on Day 2, including Shedeur Sanders and Will Johnson