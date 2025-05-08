Seattle Seahawks’ former first-round picked viewed as a prime trade candidate

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite winning 10 games in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks knew their effort wasn’t good enough. After all, they still missed the playoffs. But this offseason has been all about change, whether it’s getting a new franchise quarterback or overhauling the receiver room.

Now that the majority of those changes have settled, fans should prepare for another sizable move soon. One of them, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, could even be trading starting tight end Noah Fant, the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Multiple scouts considered Arroyo a top 20-25 overall talent in the draft who fell because of injury history. Seattle now has a good tight end nucleus with Arroyo and AJ Barner. Noah Fant is one year from free agency and could have trade value if Seattle explores it.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Noah Fant trade

While 2019 seems like ages ago, Fant is still just 27 years old. It’s possible his best days are still ahead. Yet, chances are a breakout season won’t happen in Seattle after the Seahawks selected tight end Elijah Arroyo with the 50th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Arroyo having the best chance of securing the long-term starting role in Seattle, the Seahawks may very well view Fant as expendable. Fant has never quite lived up to his draft status, topping out at 673 yards in 2020. Yet, he’s also never had a season with fewer than 414 yards either.

Ultimately, he’d give a new team a starting caliber tight end with a high floor but not necessarily a high ceiling either. Though, of course there’s always the possibility of him reaching a higher level in a different offense that allows him to flourish. In the end, a change of scenery could be best for everyone involved, but perhaps he and the Seahawks want to see how well he works with new quarterback Sam Darnold first.

