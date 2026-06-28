Right now, the NFL’s worst-kept secret is that Brandon Aiyuk wants to be cut or traded from the San Francisco 49ers. It’s not even a secret anymore. He’s been shouting it from the rooftops, loud enough for everyone to hear (or see on social media).

He hasn’t played a snap of football since Oct. 10, 2024, after tearing his ACL and MCL. Last year, when Aiyuk was expected to rehab his knee, he stopped showing up to the recovery sessions. That, naturally, left a bad stench in the air, especially considering the team had just signed him to a four-year, $120 million contract extension in the previous August.

Go Ad-Free

The 49ers have indicated that the 28-year-old former second-team All-Pro is simply too talented to just be released from the team. Yet, others see a bloated contract and someone who’s played in just seven games across the past two seasons. There’s no trade value here.

Eventually, something has to give.

Aiyuk Wasn’t Pleased with John Lynch’s Surprise Arrival

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Recently, the 49ers appear to have made an attempt at possibly smoothing things over with Aiyuk.

Go Ad-Free

According to the receiver himself, 49ers general manager John Lynch recently showed up to Aiyuk’s home. However, it didn’t go the way he likely imagined.

Aiyuk revealed on Saturday that his relationship with the 49ers will never be fixed. Interestingly, the receiver also added that Lynch went to Aiyuk’s house in an attempt to apologize on behalf of head coach Kyle Shanahan “cuz he has the temperament of a f—ing toddler”. Though, Aiyuk felt the “creepy” situation with Lynch present was not safe for him or his wife, and he referred to the former NFL safety as a “weirdo”.

There has been no proof that Lynch was actually at Aiyuk’s residence, aside from the 49ers receiver’s claims.

Aiyuk adds that his agent was in part fired because he shares the same agent as Lynch, and he was especially upset when his now former agent texted Aiyuk’s wife.

Ultimately, AIyuk says he will not be affiliating himself with the 49ers anymore, but he is willing to forgive them and move on. But he still says his next emergence will come as a member of the Washington Commanders. Hopefully, soon enough, we’ll get a chance to find out whether that’s true.

Related: One NFL Trade All 32 Teams Could Make Before 2026 Season Starts