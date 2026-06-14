When the A.J. Brown trade commenced, it put an end to a months-long string of NFL rumors in what was the league’s worst-kept secret. Now the San Francisco 49ers could be next.

The 49ers entered the offseason with a lot of questions. Yet, there was one thing that seemed certain: Brandon Aiyuk had played his last snap with the team.

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Still sitting here in June, and Aiyuk remains with San Francisco, but that could soon be changing.

Aiyuk posted yet another video of himself to Instagram on Sunday. This time, he included a caption that reads “coming to an end zone near you.”

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Could it be a hint that the 49ers are finally preparing to either cut or trade the former second-team All-Pro receiver? Or is it just more strange posturing from the 28-year-old who missed all of 2025 with a knee injury?

Entering the second season of a four-year, $120 million contract, it’s hard to imagine anyone trading for a player who holds a $13.6 million cap number when he hasn’t played since 2024, before he tore an ACL, MCL, and the meniscus in his knee.

With no trade partners presenting themselves, chances are the 49ers will eventually bite the bullet and release Aiyuk.

By waiting until after June 1, the 49ers can save $6.3 million in cap space while facing $7.3 million in cap penalties. Had they cut Aiyuk before June 1, the 49ers would have dealt with $26.6 million in dead cap charges while saving just $12.9 million. That’s a big difference when trying to build a championship roster.

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