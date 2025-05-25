NFL analyst advises Pittsburgh Steelers to trade for experienced 25-year-old QB

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Preparation for the 2025 NFL season has already begun, but soon enough, teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers will be reporting to training camp. While teams may have their internal depth chart written in pencil, over the next few months those position battles will get etched in stone, and there are still questions about the Steelers’ starting quarterback.

If the season started tomorrow, the Steelers would roll out 29-year-old Mason Rudolph as their starting QB. Yet, they’d also be projected to miss the playoffs and likely have a losing record for the first time in Mike Tomlin’s 18 years as Pittsburgh’s head coach, and the Steelers have bigger goals in mind.

While the Steelers still anticipate Aaron Rodgers signing a contract with them, team owner Art Rooney II admitted the team can’t wait forever for the four-time NFL MVP. So, if the Steelers do want to sprinkle some more competition into a room that also features sixth-round rookie Will Howard plus former undrafted signee Skylar Thompson, they may have to consider trades.

If so, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently had an intriguing idea, trading for Tennessee’s Will Levis.

“Regardless of Aaron Rodgers’ decision to play for the Steelers or retire, Pittsburgh should offer a fourth-round pick for Levis. Rodgers will turn 42 in December. At this point, he’s a year-to-year player. Levis has two years left on his rookie deal.



If the Steelers finish the 2025 season with a mediocre record and Rodgers only sticks around for one year, they would at least have an experienced young starter in Levis, whom they can develop for the long term. In seven seasons, Mason Rudolph has been a game manager. At 25, Levis, with his big arm and mobility, has far more upside.” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on Steelers trading for Will Levis

While the Titans are expected to begin camp splitting reps between the 2023 second-round pick and the top overall pick of 2025 in Cam Ward, the rookie will likely secure the starting role by the time camp breaks.

With Ward entrenched as Tennessee’s QB of the future, the 25-year-old Levis could be viewed as expendable and the Steelers could do a lot worse than gambling on a player who has 21 starts to his name. Plus, Levis has displayed some serious zip on his passes, but he’ll still need to work on becoming a more consistent passer who’s capable of avoiding mistakes. Perhaps that transformation can take shape in Pittsburgh under a more conservative staff.

