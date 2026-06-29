There’s no doubt that the Pittsburgh Steelers have put a lot of work into their offensive line. They’ve spent first-round picks on offensive tackles three times since 2023. Yet, the Steelers still don’t know if they have one high-end starter amongst that group of edge protectors.

Once again, the Steelers have a new plan at offensive tackle as they head into the second and what’s expected to be the final season with Aaron Rodgers, who turns 43 in December. While the Steelers have a plan at left tackle, no one can be completely confident it will work.

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Steelers Advised to Sign Taylor Decker to Start at LT

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For now, the Steelers intend to flip last year’s starting right tackle Troy Fautanu to the left side to protect Rodgers’ blindside. Yet, the Steelers tried that with fellow former first-round pick Broderick Jones last season, and that didn’t go according to plan either. Jones is rehabbing from neck surgery, and now the Steelers are trying to move their right tackle to the opposite side again, but having a veteran failsafe on hand may not be a bad idea for a team with playoff aspirations in coach Mike McCarthy’s first season.

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested that the Steelers should consider signing top free agent offensive lineman Taylor Decker. The one-time Pro Bowler is still just 32 years old and had been a mainstay as the Detroit Lions‘ starting left tackle since 2016 prior to his release back in March.

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“According to Pro Football Focus , Decker allowed just two sacks, which ranked 21st among 89 offensive tackles last season. Though he has a decade of wear and tear on his body, the 32-year-old hasn’t missed more than three games in a season since 2021. With Decker in the fold, the Steelers can adopt a measured approach to addressing their tackle spots. Jones could take his time in recovery. Fautanu would move back to right tackle. The coaching staff could bring rookie first-rounder Max Iheanachor along gradually as a swing player at the position. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on Taylor Decker

Decker’s free agent market has been dormant for whatever reason. Yet, the 10-year veteran hasn’t revealed any intent to retire either. Indications are that he wants to play another season.

Who knows, perhaps the 10-year vet is just looking to enjoy the offseason and work out on his own for a bit longer before finding the best destination for 2026. Chances are, after finally getting a taste of the playoffs in Detroit, Decker will prioritize the chance to start for a contender, and the Steelers could be the perfect fit for the Ohio native.

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